Exploring the Self, Are They the Remnants of a Protoplanet? Doubts from James Webb Telescope Results

deer James Webb Space Telescope (JWST) Wet minerals were recently discovered on the surface of the metallic asteroid. 16 Psychologya celestial body that represents the target of a mission. NASA Launched in October 2023. These minerals contain the hydroxyl group (OH) and possibly also water (H2O), a discovery that could revolutionize our understanding of this asteroid.

The presence of these water compounds 16 Psychology It suggests two possible origins: they may have been deposited on its surface after asteroid impacts. Cartilaginous carbonaterich in water, or could be derived from within the asteroid itself. If the second hypothesis is confirmed, this would mean a radical reconsideration of the geological and compositional history of the psyche.

16 Psychology It is located in the asteroid belt between Marty H JupiterThe asteroid has a maximum diameter of about 280 kilometers, and its orbit ranges between 378 and 497 million kilometers from the Sun. The asteroid’s high iron content has led scientists to hypothesize that it could be the remnant core of a protoplanet destroyed by collisions billions of years ago. Thus, studying a celestial body like Psyche could provide key information about the formation process of terrestrial planets.

However, the discovery of hydrated minerals by the James Webb Space Telescope provides a new dimension to understanding Psyche’s geological and chemical history. The uneven distribution of these minerals on the asteroid’s surface suggests that they may not have come from within the body, but rather are the result of impacts distributed randomly on its surface.

The true nature of inner matter 16 Psychology It will be the subject of further investigation when the spacecraft is self The asteroid is set to arrive in 2029. Future discoveries could have major implications, potentially changing current theories about planetary formation in the solar system.

Preliminary analyses based on observations made via spectroscopy. NIR Specifications The follower JWST It has been published and will be the subject of more in-depth study in a future edition of Journal of Planetary Science.

This research contributes to a better understanding of asteroids. M Class (Metallic)Known for their high concentrations of metals and their crucial role in our understanding of the evolution of the solar system. It also reported Stephanie Jarmack The follower Harvard-Smithsonian Center for AstrophysicsThese investigations are essential to determine the properties and significance of these celestial bodies in the context of planetary evolution.