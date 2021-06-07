Expert flyer “Double discount and discount” from June 7-20: MacBook Air 2020, Redmi Note 9 and a large selection of smart TVs on offer

Physio Sinicola





the new Expert Bulletin It is full of greats Offers To all tech lovers, thanks for the promotion”Discount and double discount“. From 7 The June 20 2021 You can take advantage of discounted prices in the entire catalog of well-known electronics chains, especially available at the points of sale of the group DGgroup Expert e Fort. According to tradition, it will also be possible to benefit from the installment payment in 30 months zero rate!

The list of products in the special offer is quite extensive. starts with 4K HDR Smart TV, Among them stand out the new Xiaomi Mi TV P1 From 43 ″ to 399 €, the Samsung UE55AU7170UXZT From 55 to 529 euros and excellent LG NanoCell From 65 to 799 €, plus other models made with Neo QLED or OLED technology.

For smartphones, it’s worth reporting Redmi Note 9 a 159 euros, OPPO Find X3 Lite a 399 euros, Samsung Galaxy S21 a 749 euros, Xiaomi Mi 11i to 699 euros iPhone 12 Pro Max For 1299 euros. Also pay attention to many notebooks in promotion, such as premium notebooks MacBook Air 2020 With an M1 chip and 512 GB of SSD for 1,249 euros. In addition, there is a flood of soundbars, monitors, smartwatches, printers, accessories and appliances, with a special customization of air conditioners.

In the gallery below, you can browse files full flyer to upgrade”Discount and double discountValid at points of sale for groups DGgroup Expert e Fort. The same promotion is also active at expert points of sale of other groups in other regions of Italy, but we always advise you to to check Offers available directly in the store.

We have updated the article to include a file New flyer for experts from the group Fort. You can find it in the gallery below.

