Everything is ready, Samantha Cristoforetti is back in space: expectations are rising in Trentino – Kronaka

Trento. The countdown is about to end. Saturday, or Sunday if the weather is not good, for Samantha Cristoforetti He will start the second mission in space. Astronaut Trentino, along with three NASA colleagues, will arrive at the shuttle space station SpaceX Crew Dragon Freedom by Elon Musk.
Waiting for launch, from Cape Canaveralout of curiosity, like those of the last Earth meal before the least enticing meals in orbit: While her fellow Americans opted for steak and lobsters, Samantha opted for risotto with sausage and smoked cheese rolls.
A father will think of his children: “I am fortunate to have a partner who has always proven to be very well compatible in the family and to be a point of reference for our two children.”
