April 21, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Everything is ready, Samantha Cristoforetti is back in space: expectations are rising in Trentino – Kronaka

Gerald Bax April 21, 2022 2 min read

Trento. The countdown is about to end. Saturday, or Sunday if the weather is not good, for Samantha Cristoforetti He will start the second mission in space. Astronaut Trentino, along with three NASA colleagues, will arrive at the shuttle space station SpaceX Crew Dragon Freedom by Elon Musk.

Waiting for launch, from Cape Canaveralout of curiosity, like those of the last Earth meal before the least enticing meals in orbit: While her fellow Americans opted for steak and lobsters, Samantha opted for risotto with sausage and smoked cheese rolls.

A father will think of his children: “I am fortunate to have a partner who has always proven to be very well compatible in the family and to be a point of reference for our two children.”

All about Adige on newsstands

See also  New content revived after launch - Nerd4.life

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Xbox Publishing Japan collaborates on big budget games with world-renowned developers – Nerd4.life

April 21, 2022 Gerald Bax
1 min read

Elden Ring, Malenia is getting stronger after the latest update – Nerd4.life

April 20, 2022 Gerald Bax
1 min read

How much do you earn with OnlyFans? Banner reveals numbers updated to April 2022 – Nerd4.life

April 20, 2022 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

Rain and wind are already there, but the next few hours will be bad. Evolution until Friday »ILMETEO.it

April 21, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

How does the new platform work?

April 21, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Ladies’ Paradise 6 April 21, 2022: Episode

April 21, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

How will you protect the painting from thieves?

April 21, 2022 Karen Hines