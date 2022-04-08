April 8, 2022

Everything is free, the government has decided: the green pass will be discontinued from May 1

Noah French April 8, 2022

“We are facing a new phase in which the green pass will no longer be a necessary tool with effect from May 1. Therefore, there is a situation today where it can no longer be claimed. Undersecretary of Health Andrea Costa has no doubt, and provides a preview of the good news (especially for those who have not been vaccinated). He added – we are in a phase of transition towards the local, but apparently the vaccine protects against the serious effects of the disease, thus allowing hospitals to continue with normal operations. U “. While this is not accurate, it has been found to be as high as 10% in both hospitalizations and deaths.

As for the new variant Xe, “we have to wait for more data, we do not have enough data to predict a situation as of today”. The premise is, “We must continue the vaccination campaign: we must reiterate our call for the 4 million Italians who have not yet been vaccinated to carry out the vaccination cycle.” In September, Costa concluded, “We will evaluate the scenarios and any new variations, but today, because of the responsibility of citizens, 92% of Italians face vaccinations, which makes it more peaceful to face the next few months”.

