May 29, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

La gioia di Ancelotti: "Tutti dicevano

“Everyone said they couldn’t win. We won the toughest Champions League!”

Samson Paul May 29, 2022 2 min read

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti comments on Mediaset about the Champions League final that beat Liverpool today

TuttoNapoli.net

© Photo www.imagephotoagency.it

Carlo AncelottiThe coach of Real Madrid, commented to Mediaset on today’s Champions League final win over Liverpool: “What should they call me? I don’t know, I don’t care too much. We won and we are very happy and there are not many words. The Champions League that we did this year was very difficult.” If I win it means I was good, a great team and great players helped me. I won two with Milan and two with Real, which are the two most winning teams. All victories have a special flavor, today’s victory was a surprise to everyone because no one said we could win. Little by little. We started to believe in it. The key to the match was to come out well from the back, when coming out from the back we scored.”

When do you think you can win it?
“When we jumped out of the game against Manchester City, we definitely started to believe it. After that match our chances started increasing.”

How important is Benzema?
“The difference in this team was not so much Benzema’s individual quality but his humility. We tested players and other youngsters, Courtois worked miracles today, in Benzema everyone says he’s lucky but whoever wins has it.”

Did you like Milan or Real Madrid more?
“I liked both of them, they say that football has changed, but still the players are the ones who make the difference. Liverpool have grown a lot and will definitely be a competitor for the future too. In front of them we are 2-2, and maybe next year we will play well…”, he concluded .

See also  So Zuckerberg helped Biden win the election

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

What are the goals of the European Energy Plan

May 29, 2022 Samson Paul
1 min read

Orca in the Seine, acoustic stimuli to propel it towards the sea – Europe

May 28, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

Letizia from Spain in fuchsia with the shoes she stole from Kate Middleton

May 28, 2022 Samson Paul

You may have missed

2 min read

June, the new update proposes the appropriate scenario; We show you the trend of ILMETEO.it

May 29, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

ATM, have you ever noticed such a thing? If you do not withdraw

May 29, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

USA, drought: worst in 1200 years, catastrophic fires are expected

May 29, 2022 Lorelei Reese
1 min read

Hurricanes, potentially devastating effects in the Gulf of Mexico

May 29, 2022 Karen Hines