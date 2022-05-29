“Everyone said they couldn’t win. We won the toughest Champions League!”

Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti comments on Mediaset about the Champions League final that beat Liverpool today

Carlo AncelottiThe coach of Real Madrid, commented to Mediaset on today’s Champions League final win over Liverpool: “What should they call me? I don’t know, I don’t care too much. We won and we are very happy and there are not many words. The Champions League that we did this year was very difficult.” If I win it means I was good, a great team and great players helped me. I won two with Milan and two with Real, which are the two most winning teams. All victories have a special flavor, today’s victory was a surprise to everyone because no one said we could win. Little by little. We started to believe in it. The key to the match was to come out well from the back, when coming out from the back we scored.”

When do you think you can win it?

“When we jumped out of the game against Manchester City, we definitely started to believe it. After that match our chances started increasing.”

How important is Benzema?

“The difference in this team was not so much Benzema’s individual quality but his humility. We tested players and other youngsters, Courtois worked miracles today, in Benzema everyone says he’s lucky but whoever wins has it.”

Did you like Milan or Real Madrid more?

“I liked both of them, they say that football has changed, but still the players are the ones who make the difference. Liverpool have grown a lot and will definitely be a competitor for the future too. In front of them we are 2-2, and maybe next year we will play well…”, he concluded .