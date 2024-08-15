Ever since I bought it I have loved cooking.

To cook well, you also need the right tools: LIDL has what’s right for you.

Knowing recipes is not enough to cook well. In fact, tools are also necessary.Having the right pans for your purpose, appliances that cut down on work times and knowing how to use everything you have are three essential starting points if you want to eat well every day.

One of the latest discoveries regarding kitchen tools is the discovery of Air fryerA small oven with ventilation holes, unlike a traditional oven, it takes much less time to cook food, due to its small size.

However, today we are talking to you about an offer from LIDL that you absolutely cannot miss. It is always about cooking: trust us, from the moment you try it You will never be without it again.

Run to LIDL, the offer makes your head spin

Lidl It is one of the most famous discount stores.in Italy. Although until a few years ago this type of supermarket was seen as second class compared to the more famous Carrefour or Iselunga, this is not really the case. Their strength, in fact, is that they offer different brands at different prices: unlike the stores just mentioned, which often only have the most famous and therefore the most expensive brands, in Lidl, as in Eurospin or Aldi, there is a little bit of everything and this suits every wallet. In addition to groceries, Lidl also sells Home Tools, Appliances and Gardening ProductsClothes, shoes and much more, sometimes offering interesting deals.

Today we talk to you about SilverCrest Electric Helicopter Which, with a 21% discount, is offered from € 22.99 to € 17.99. The offer is valid from August 15 to August 21 in stores only.

Features of this helicopter

Food chopper on display from Lidl Features two speed levelsto choose from depending on what you need to chop. Furthermore, an emulsifying disc is included for whipping cream and is also suitable for crushing ice. Power 500 watts and capacity 1.2 liters.

If you don’t have one already, we suggest you buy one: once you master it, the food chopper will become your best friend in the kitchen and will speed up every preparation process.