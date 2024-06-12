Events Calendar | Washington, DC

Maggio

Pride of capital – All over the city May 31 – June 9

Each year, Capital Pride Alliance hosts a series of exciting events in a variety of ways to show community love in the month of June. This year’s attractions include a rooftop pool party, dance parties, concerts and even a barbecue. Events start on May 23 and continue until June 8. Please note that DC will be hosting World Pride in 2025

June

DC/DOX Film Festival – All over the city June 13 – 16

New annual DC/DOX Film Festival It will be shown in theaters throughout the region. The festival will include four days of documentaries and conversations with the talent behind dozens of innovative and acclaimed works of fiction.

Region Cup – National Shopping Centre June 15

Polo has been played on the National Mall for more than 100 years. Thousands of guests from around the world, including young professionals, diplomats, members of Congress, executives and more, will gather on the National Mall to experience world-class riding and raise funds to support educational and polo scholarships for the underserved area of ​​Washington, D.C. youths. You need tickets for this event.

House music festival – Alethea Tanner Park | June 21-22 and July 20

Now in its second year, the Home Rule Music Festival celebrates Washington, D.C.’s rich music and cultural scene. Events take place over three days over two weekends, with performances at venues across the city. Opening night will be held at Black Cat on June 21, followed by performances at The Parks at Walter Reed on June 22. Then, on July 20, in collaboration with NoMa BID, the festival presents a show at Alethea Tanner Park.

Giant National Capital BBQ Battle – Pennsylvania Avenue | June 22 – 23

Rib jugglers and salsa heads display their delicious wares during a barbecue battle in the giant national capital. Dozens of local pit, restaurant and live music experts head down Pennsylvania Avenue between 3rd and 7th Streets NW for a lively street party. Free cooking and tasting demonstrations provide a delicious (and filling) experience.

Smithsonian Folklife Festival – National Mall | June 26 – July 1, 2024

Every summer, the National Mall hosts a free, kid-friendly celebration of cultures from around the world. The theme for 2024 is Indigenous Voices of the Americas. Indigenous artists and makers, professional chefs and home cooks, musicians, dancers, athletes and storytellers will demonstrate the depth of multi-generational traditions and new and innovative approaches to cultural expression.

July

Fourth of July fireworks display – All over the city | July 4th

Watching fireworks is one of the highlights of Independence Day in Washington, D.C., and fortunately, the city and surrounding area offer countless opportunities. Panoramic viewing options.

Capital Fringe Festival – All over the city July 11 – 21

During the vibrant Capital Fringe Festival, you can watch the work of local creatives, including improvisational dramas, punk rock shows and colorful dance performances.

Back to the Future: The Musical – Kennedy Center | July 23 – August 11, 2024

This beloved motion picture classic is now a Broadway musical coming to Washington, D.C. in 2024. When Marty McFly finds himself transported back to 1955 in a time machine built by eccentric scientist Doc Brown, he accidentally changes the course of history. Now he is in a race against time to fix the present, escape the past, and send himself… back into the future.

Swap City DC Open – Rock Creek Park Tennis Center | July 27 – August 4

The region’s premier professional tennis tournament returns to Rock Creek Park Tennis Center. High-level talent from around the world will compete for a prestigious award, creating an event visitors won’t want to miss.

Washington Mystics 2024 season – Entertainment and Sports Arena (ESA) | It runs from May to September 2024

The Washington Mystics, the 2019 Women’s National Basketball Association champions, have become one of the city’s hottest draws. The team calls the entertainment and sports arena home from May to September.

Washington Nationals 2024 season – National Park | It runs from March to September 2024

Watch Major League Baseball at Capitol Riverfront’s state-of-the-art Nationals Park. The stadium offers a great view of the Capitol Dome and the Washington Monument along with the 2019 World Series champions. Don’t miss the famous Presidents’ Run, which takes place between the top and bottom of every fourth inning.

DC United 2024 season – Audi Camp | It runs from February to October 2024

Did you know that D.C. United is one of the most successful soccer teams in the country? Watch a match at Audi’s home stadium and find out why. Winner of four Major League Soccer Cups, the team is on the field from March to October. Bonus points if you sit in the particularly rowdy section of the “Screamin’ Eagles” fan club.

August

Otacon – Walter E. Washington Convention Center | 2 – 4 August

Otakon is held at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center and may be the most vibrant feature of the event space (emphasis on FUN) all year. The family-friendly convention is run by fans of Asian media, entertainment and pop culture, including anime, manga, music, films and video games. Celebrations range from cosplay contests, skits and live music to panel discussions with comic book (superheroes) heroes, artwork for sale and more.

DCBX – All over the city August 22-26

Five times named the best Latin dance festival in the United States, DCBX will take over the nation’s capital for five days this summer. Veterans and newbies to bachata, the Dominican Republic’s most exciting salsa style, will have plenty of opportunities to show off, from concerts to competitions to workshops.

National Book Festival – Walter E. Washington Convention Center | August 24th

The Walter E. Washington Convention Center hosts a beloved annual celebration of books of all kinds, from children’s stories to epic novels, sponsored by the Library of Congress. The authors will talk and answer questions about their work throughout the day. Participation in the festival is always free.

DC Jazz Festival – All over the city August 28 – September 1

DC JazzFest brings national and local musicians to a variety of venues throughout the city, including The Wharf. The talent-packed lineup and free and paid performances are just a few of the many reasons to check out the 2024 edition, which marks the festival’s 20th anniversary. Artists confirmed to participate in the upcoming celebration include Samara Joy, Stanley Clarke, Kenny Barron, Dianne Reeves, Galactic, Bill Frisell, Bobby Sanabria, Cimaphonic, Emmett Cohen, Nassarabadi, and the Michael Thomas Quintet.