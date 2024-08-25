Evening draws for Lotto, SuperEnalotto and 10eLotto on Saturday 24 August 2024

toAgipronews Editorial Team

Below are the winning numbers and odds for Lotto, SuperEnalotto and 10eLotto (with Numero Oro and Doppio Oro) for today, Saturday 24 August 2024.

Here are the winning numbers for all the wheels. lotteryrecurrent and delayed, and small icon today, Saturday, August 24:

Barry 61 41 04 29 69

Cagliari 17 63 13 74 47

Florence 69 57 01 55 45

Genoa 84 08 72 76 33

Milan 54 84 72 82 88

Naples 43 45 10 64 59

Palermo 75 22 53 10 42

Rome 16 72 06 08 80

Torino 22 12 38 89 47

Venice 67 58 26 59 51

My country 63 73 82 54 10

44 confirmed in Rome Leader of the backward With 107 absences. The top five are completed by 31 against Genoa with 104 absences, 73 against Venezia with 99, 10 against Roma with 96 and 86 against Bari with 82.

among them Digital CollectionsIt is worth noting that there was a double hook in Cagliari (47-74), a tern in ten 50 in Venice (51-58-59), and a tern in ten 80 in Milan (82-84-88).