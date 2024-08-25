Evening draws for Lotto, SuperEnalotto and 10eLotto on Saturday 24 August 2024

toAgipronews Editorial Team
Below are the winning numbers and odds for Lotto, SuperEnalotto and 10eLotto (with Numero Oro and Doppio Oro) for today, Saturday 24 August 2024.
Lotto draw tonight Saturday 08/24/2024
Here are the winning numbers for all the wheels. lotteryrecurrent and delayed, and small icon today, Saturday, August 24:
Barry 61 41 04 29 69
Cagliari 17 63 13 74 47
Florence 69 57 01 55 45
Genoa 84 08 72 76 33
Milan 54 84 72 82 88
Naples 43 45 10 64 59
Palermo 75 22 53 10 42
Rome 16 72 06 08 80
Torino 22 12 38 89 47
Venice 67 58 26 59 51
My country 63 73 82 54 10
44 confirmed in Rome Leader of the backward With 107 absences. The top five are completed by 31 against Genoa with 104 absences, 73 against Venezia with 99, 10 against Roma with 96 and 86 against Bari with 82.
among them Digital CollectionsIt is worth noting that there was a double hook in Cagliari (47-74), a tern in ten 50 in Venice (51-58-59), and a tern in ten 80 in Milan (82-84-88).
SuperEnalotto Final Draw Winning Numbers for Saturday 08/24/2024
Here is the winning lineup: Super Enaluto Saturday, August 24: 17 75 63 28 72 81 Julie 79 Superstar 51.
Number ‘6’ in this week’s final SuperEnalotto draw and the jackpot rises to €66.7 million.
Six “5” numbers were hit, each worth €29,288.63. It is also worth noting that the “4-star” hotel costs 41,536 euros.
Evening 10 and Lotto Draw: Winning Numbers for this evening Saturday 24 August 2024
10eLOTTO: 04 08 12 13 16 17 22 41 43 45 54 57 58 61 63 67 69 72 75 84
Golden number: 61
Double gold: 61 41
code: 11-Mice 24-Pizza 42-Coffee 36-Canita 38-Pine
August 24, 2024
