Even the English Premier League is entering the realm of digital fantasy football

Right now, Europe Soccer is (almost) completely covered in online fantasy football. Even the world’s richest and most watched tournament, the English Premier League, is entering the realm of digital cards thanks to a four-year partnership with Sorare.

The deal will allow the global sports entertainment company to issue digital player cards for all 20 Premier League clubs as part of its free-to-play online fantasy football game, and provide fans with a new way to connect with their favorite clubs and players.

To date, Sorare has agreements with more than 300 sports organizations to release cards for their players; These include the Italian league, the Spanish league and the German Bundesliga. Therefore, the French Ligue1 is the only one missing from the appeal of the major European leagues. Last year it also expanded into two new sports: baseball and basketball – by partnering with the two professional leagues with the stars and stripes, the NBA and MLB.

Like real team managers, Premier League fans will now be able to buy, sell and collect players, create teams with officially licensed digital Sorare cards and compete with their teams in the startup’s digital fantasy football for rewards.

As part of the new partnership, Sorare also launched new gameplay features, including league-specific competitions, draft-based play, and finished competitions.