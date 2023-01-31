January 31, 2023

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Even the English Premier League is entering the realm of digital fantasy football

Mirabelle Hunt January 31, 2023 1 min read

Right now, Europe Soccer is (almost) completely covered in online fantasy football. Even the world’s richest and most watched tournament, the English Premier League, is entering the realm of digital cards thanks to a four-year partnership with Sorare.

The deal will allow the global sports entertainment company to issue digital player cards for all 20 Premier League clubs as part of its free-to-play online fantasy football game, and provide fans with a new way to connect with their favorite clubs and players.

To date, Sorare has agreements with more than 300 sports organizations to release cards for their players; These include the Italian league, the Spanish league and the German Bundesliga. Therefore, the French Ligue1 is the only one missing from the appeal of the major European leagues. Last year it also expanded into two new sports: baseball and basketball – by partnering with the two professional leagues with the stars and stripes, the NBA and MLB.

Like real team managers, Premier League fans will now be able to buy, sell and collect players, create teams with officially licensed digital Sorare cards and compete with their teams in the startup’s digital fantasy football for rewards.

Find out more

As part of the new partnership, Sorare also launched new gameplay features, including league-specific competitions, draft-based play, and finished competitions.

See also  Coppa Italia final, a record-breaking television production

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

New BMW M3 CS tyres: OE Michelin Pilot Sport Cup 2 and OE Pilot Sport 4 S.

January 30, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt
3 min read

Ben Simmons freezes his ex-girlfriend, wants a million rings back: He thought it was forever

January 30, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt
3 min read

The most welcoming tourist destination in the world is Polignano a Mare

January 29, 2023 Mirabelle Hunt

You may have missed

2 min read

A denial teacher interrupts the Showa – Lombardi program

January 31, 2023 Noah French
1 min read

Toyota: Still No. 1 in the world in 2022

January 31, 2023 Karen Hines
3 min read

Marie Kondo embraces chaos in the name of children

January 31, 2023 Lorelei Reese
3 min read

Breaking news! Severe frost coming from the east? Here are all the coolest maps!

January 31, 2023 Karen Hines