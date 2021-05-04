Even if a friend’s WhatsApp message seemed innocent, stealing our credit card information is a new scam

There are many fraud attempts committed through the use of social networks. There are hackers who have managed, through various tricks, to endanger our sensitive data and, in the worst case, steal part of our savings. In many cases, these electronic theft attempts are easily detected. In short, it is easy for something to stink and so we do not take the bait. But police headquarters Brescia In recent days I have reported a new type of deceptive fraud, which affects some WhatsApp users. These unfortunate users are coming to see if the innocent WhatsApp message looks like a new scam to steal our credit card data. Let’s see in detail what it is, to understand how to protect ourselves.

The new fraud discovered and reported by Brescia Police Headquarters, to warn all citizens, begins with a harmless message. This message comes from a real contact of us, and it is one of the numbers in our address book that, for this reason, we tend to trust it. The text says “I need a favor”. If we respond, as usual, to this first interaction, a second message will be sent. In this second text, the contact will tell us that he has to make an online purchase, but his card has expired. A request to use our card will follow, with a promise to return the money spent with a bank transfer. If the contact from which the request comes to us is a close friend of ours, then we can hopelessly fall into the trap.

How to avoid falling into the trap of the new WhatsApp

To avoid being trapped, we should always ask ourselves whether the syntax of the message reflects the way our friend usually speaks. The language these hackers use is always very separate and Italian is often very weak. In any case, whenever we are asked for sensitive data, even if the applicant is a trusted person, it is always a good idea to hear it over the phone.

