May 5, 2022

European Union: Stop Russian oil within 6 months. Hungary and Slovakia No. Moscow financial isolated

Other countries claim for the same reason, starting with the Czech Republic, these countries do not have access to the sea and depend on Russian oil that supplies them thanks to an oil pipeline built in the days of the Soviet Union.

On other fronts, Greece does not like the ban on the transport of Russian oil on European-flagged ships, while Cyprus is critical of the decision to ban advisory work with Russia.

The unit is in danger

Unit Twenty-seven is in danger, and a lot of energy is a sensitive sector. It is not clear whether more combative national attitudes can be traced back to forms of tactics or whether governments are willing to send unity among member states to the surface.

Diplomatic meetings will continue between May 5-6 and, as has been circulated in recent days, the package also provides for the exclusion of Swift, the financial messaging system, from three credit institutions, including Sberbank, which controls a third party in Russia from banking assets.

Three Russian public radio stations will also be banned from broadcasting: “They will no longer be able to distribute their content in the European Union, in any form, via cable, satellite, Internet or smartphone applications,” added Ursula von der Leyen, considering this. Advertising Tools.

