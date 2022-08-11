European Super Cup in Real Madrid

Helsinki, Finland) – he goes Bad first Eintracht without Kostik, the European Super Cup for Real Madrid. Alaba’s goal in the first half and its usual seal Benzema In the second half, more and more the first candidate for the next Ballon d’Or, they expand the Glasner team and give Ancelotti’s 23rd title From his coaching career (Lucisco 34, Guardiola 31, Mourinho 26), the ninth European Cup (7 for Ferguson and Trapattoni) and the fourth European Super Cup (register, Guardiola followed in 3). And ends with a score of 2-0, the decisive character of Karim “The Dream”, which eliminates any hope of the return of Eintracht with this goal. beats Raul In the all-time scorers (324, Cristiano Ronaldo leads at 450). Now Real’s goal is “Sextete”: to win all the six trophies that were ready this season. The start looks promising.

Real Madrid Points – Eintracht Frankfurt Eintracht without Kostik, Ancelotti does not change For this unprecedented confrontation between Real Madrid and Eintracht in the European Super Cup, German coach Glasner cannot count on it. Kostik, heading to Juventus. Ancelotti does not change and counts on the eleven who awarded him the Champions League title against Liverpool: the usual trident with Valverde, Benzema and Vinicius. New signings Xwamini and Rudiger start from the bench.

Open Alaba The real dodge and Eintracht cover themselves, waiting for the gates to restart. The first chance of the match comes directly with a counter-attack launched by the Germans after the high recovery of the ball, but Kamada is hypnotized by Courtois, who is decisive. On the other hand it is so Tota the miracle, which in a slip almost saved on the line Vinicius was put in goal, with Trapp being beaten and pardoned by the defender. Eintracht rests well when he finds space and worries Knauf Courtois again, but in the 37th minute he collects 1-0: Trapp blocks Vinicius’ corner kick Casemiro plays on the bank for Alaba who opens the game with an empty net. Before the second half, Benzema has a double chance, but misses it by sending him off for nothing.

Benzema, a goal and a pass for Raul: Real Madrid’s Super Cup He starts again without changes and with Trapp’s superb reaction saying no to Vinicius’ slanted shot. Glasner enters both Kolo Muani and Gotzebut Real becomes dangerous again Casemiro hitting the crossbar from afar. At 65′ here it is 2-0 Benzema: Vinicius pass And the first intention is to win with the force of the first candidate for the next Ballon d’Or (overtaking Raúl, 324 goals in the white shirt). It’s the goal that cuts Eintracht’s legs off, eliminating any hope of a comeback. Not even Glasner’s inclusion of another striker with Alario changes the fate of the match, celebrates Real Madrid, which concludes with the new signings of Rudiger and Xwamini on the pitch.