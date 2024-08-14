European interference in US elections







It’s a good thing he’s European Commissioner for Home Affairs, because if he’s in charge of foreign affairs, we don’t dare imagine where he’ll be poking his nose. The facts, very briefly: Two days ago, after the Tesla CEO’s interview with the aforementioned EU politician Thierry Breton, Donald Trump sent a threatening letter to Elon Musk not to spread fake news via X on the old continent. A lawsuit? Very difficult. Breton’s attack was so clumsy that it was magnificently surreal, worthy of the very famous Breton André, from whom we do not know whether the French statesman decided to take inspiration. A purely preventive censorship directed at a debate that worries the entire world – America is undoubtedly a beacon of global democracy – but mainly the democratic elections of a sovereign nation. But, after all, what does a Brussels poppy’s censorship frenzy have to do with foreign votes? Isn’t Twitter’s former number one free to interview people he likes and likes on his social network? Is it fake news to interview a former President of the United States who is now running for the Oval Office again? With the roles reversed, professional anti-Americans would have been screaming about dangerous colonial and imperialist resurgence, calling for the immediate intervention of UN observers. On the other hand, Elon Musk, with the diplomatic attitude and lexical etiquette that has always distinguished him, called on the commissioner not to interfere in his affairs with a scathing tweet: “Take a big step back, you Kate…”. A typical Muscat, many would think.



However, even the European Commission, through its spokeswoman Ariana Podesta, is quick to point out that this is not a question of “interference in the US elections” and that Breton’s letter was a private initiative that was not agreed upon “in content and timing”. Well, then our suspicions coalesce into two assertions: 1) that in Europe everyone does not move in any particular order, being moved more by personal antagonisms than by social sentiment; 2) Trump’s (and Musk’s) enemies will use all means to pollute the coming months of the campaign. And below-the-waist views are no less.