European Championships, round of 16 qualifiers: match schedule and dates – Football

closed Group stage of the European Championship. 16 teams advanced to the direct elimination stage, the top two teams in each group and the four best third-placed teams. Round 16 begins on Saturday, June 29.

Group A: Germany 7, Switzerland 5, Hungary 3, Scotland 1

In the round of 16: Germany, Switzerland

Group B: Spain 9, Italy 4, Croatia 2, Albania 1

In the round of 16: Spain, Italy

Group C: England 5, Denmark and Slovenia 3, Serbia 2

Round of 16: England, Denmark, Slovenia*

Group DAustria 6, France 5, Netherlands 4, Poland 1

In the round of 16: Austria 6, France 5, Netherlands 4*

Group H: Romania 4, Belgium 4, Slovakia 4, Ukraine 4

Round of 16: Romania, Belgium, Slovakia*

Group F: Portugal 6, Türkiye 6, Georgia 4, Czech Republic 1

Round of 16: Portugal, Türkiye, Georgia*

* Promoted as 3rd best

Round of 16

A) Switzerland – Italy 06/29, Berlin, 6 pm

b) Germany – Denmark 06/29, Dortmund, 9 pm

c) England – Slovakia, Gelsenkirchen, 6pm

d) Spain – Georgia 06/30, Cologne, 9 pm

e) France – Belgium 01/07, Dusseldorf, 6 pm

e) Portugal – Slovenia, Frankfurt, 9pm

g) Romania – Netherlands 02/07, Monaco, 6 pm

h) Austria – Türkiye, Leipzig, 9 pm

Quarter-finals

I) Winner D – Winner B 05/07, Stuttgart, 6pm

j) Win F- Win E 05/07, Hamburg, 9 p.m

k) Winner C – Winner A 06/07, Düsseldorf, 6pm

L) Win G – Win H 06/07, Berlin, 9pm

Semi-finals

1st Winner – Winner 09/07, Monaco, 9pm

Win L – Win K 10/07, Dortmund, 9pm

Conclusion 14/07, Berlin, 9pm