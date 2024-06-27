June 27, 2024

European Championships, round of 16 qualifiers: match schedule and dates – Football

Mirabelle Hunt June 27, 2024

closed Group stage of the European Championship. 16 teams advanced to the direct elimination stage, the top two teams in each group and the four best third-placed teams. Round 16 begins on Saturday, June 29.

Group A: Germany 7, Switzerland 5, Hungary 3, Scotland 1
In the round of 16: Germany, Switzerland

Group B: Spain 9, Italy 4, Croatia 2, Albania 1
In the round of 16: Spain, Italy

Group C: England 5, Denmark and Slovenia 3, Serbia 2
Round of 16: England, Denmark, Slovenia*

Group DAustria 6, France 5, Netherlands 4, Poland 1
In the round of 16: Austria 6, France 5, Netherlands 4*

Group H: Romania 4, Belgium 4, Slovakia 4, Ukraine 4
Round of 16: Romania, Belgium, Slovakia*

Group F: Portugal 6, Türkiye 6, Georgia 4, Czech Republic 1
Round of 16: Portugal, Türkiye, Georgia*

* Promoted as 3rd best

Round of 16

A) Switzerland – Italy 06/29, Berlin, 6 pm
b) Germany – Denmark 06/29, Dortmund, 9 pm
c) England – Slovakia, Gelsenkirchen, 6pm
d) Spain – Georgia 06/30, Cologne, 9 pm
e) France – Belgium 01/07, Dusseldorf, 6 pm
e) Portugal – Slovenia, Frankfurt, 9pm
g) Romania – Netherlands 02/07, Monaco, 6 pm
h) Austria – Türkiye, Leipzig, 9 pm

Quarter-finals

I) Winner D – Winner B 05/07, Stuttgart, 6pm
j) Win F- Win E 05/07, Hamburg, 9 p.m
k) Winner C – Winner A 06/07, Düsseldorf, 6pm
L) Win G – Win H 06/07, Berlin, 9pm

Semi-finals

1st Winner – Winner 09/07, Monaco, 9pm
Win L – Win K 10/07, Dortmund, 9pm

Conclusion 14/07, Berlin, 9pm

