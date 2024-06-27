European Championships, round of 16 qualifiers: match schedule and dates – Football

closed Group stage of the European Championship. 16 teams advanced to the direct elimination stage, the top two teams in each group and the four best third-placed teams. Round 16 begins on Saturday, June 29.
Group A: Germany 7, Switzerland 5, Hungary 3, Scotland 1
In the round of 16: Germany, Switzerland
Group B: Spain 9, Italy 4, Croatia 2, Albania 1
In the round of 16: Spain, Italy
Group C: England 5, Denmark and Slovenia 3, Serbia 2
Round of 16: England, Denmark, Slovenia*
Group DAustria 6, France 5, Netherlands 4, Poland 1
In the round of 16: Austria 6, France 5, Netherlands 4*
Group H: Romania 4, Belgium 4, Slovakia 4, Ukraine 4
Round of 16: Romania, Belgium, Slovakia*
Group F: Portugal 6, Türkiye 6, Georgia 4, Czech Republic 1
Round of 16: Portugal, Türkiye, Georgia*
* Promoted as 3rd best
Round of 16
A) Switzerland – Italy 06/29, Berlin, 6 pm
b) Germany – Denmark 06/29, Dortmund, 9 pm
c) England – Slovakia, Gelsenkirchen, 6pm
d) Spain – Georgia 06/30, Cologne, 9 pm
e) France – Belgium 01/07, Dusseldorf, 6 pm
e) Portugal – Slovenia, Frankfurt, 9pm
g) Romania – Netherlands 02/07, Monaco, 6 pm
h) Austria – Türkiye, Leipzig, 9 pm
Quarter-finals
I) Winner D – Winner B 05/07, Stuttgart, 6pm
j) Win F- Win E 05/07, Hamburg, 9 p.m
k) Winner C – Winner A 06/07, Düsseldorf, 6pm
L) Win G – Win H 06/07, Berlin, 9pm
Semi-finals
1st Winner – Winner 09/07, Monaco, 9pm
Win L – Win K 10/07, Dortmund, 9pm
Conclusion 14/07, Berlin, 9pm
Italy, degree with spalletti. Sergio Brescia and the thesis written with the coach: “He knows all the playing systems”
Written by our correspondent Enrico Coro
