European Champions Festival, London, 30 May – 2 June

UEFA Champions Festival, a four-day family celebration for people of all ages with football-related entertainment, live music, giveaways and sponsor initiatives.

The UEFA Champions League Festival and much more will take place in central London from Thursday 30 May to Sunday 2 June.

The major entertainment associated with Europe’s most important final will take place at five locations in the English capital: Potters Fields Park, Regent Street, Somerset House, South Bank and Trafalgar Square.

Entry to the festival is free and open to all.

The four-day event will kick off with the arrival of the UEFA Champions League trophy at the festival on Thursday 30 May at 11:00 GMT.

Following the opening ceremony, the trophy will be displayed on Regent Street – which will be pedestrianised, giving fans the opportunity to take part in a range of activities, including penalty shootouts and fan seating – on Thursday and Friday, where visitors will be invited to enjoy a unique experience and have their photo taken with the most famous trophy in club football.

The trophy will then be displayed in Trafalgar Square on Saturday, the day of the final, giving visitors a final opportunity to take a photo with it before it leaves the pitch, where it will eventually be lifted by the captain of either Borussia Dortmund or Real Madrid Football Club.

The arena will also host the UEFA Champions League captains’ shirt display, featuring the kits of all 32 participants in this year’s competition.

Ultimate Champions Tournament

The Festival will host the ultimate Tournament of Champions, a four-team competition featuring Champions League legends who will compete for glory at the Champions League Stadium at Somerset House.

The stadium will also host several EU social and environmental sustainability programmes and sponsorship initiatives over the four days.

The festival location, times and main activities are:

Potters Fields Park

Huge display of the Champions League trophy

Thursday & Friday 11am – 8pm

Saturday 11am – 5pm

Sunday 11am – 6pm

Regent Street:

Show the Champions League prizes and penalty shootouts

Thursday and Friday from 11 am to 8 pm

Torneo Somerset House

Ultimate Champions and SES matches at the Champions League Stadium

Thursday 11am – 10pm

Friday 11am – 10pm

Saturday 11am – 5pm

Sunday 11am – 6pm

Backgrounds del south bank

Team, Giant Adidas Ball, Saturday 11am-5pm

Sunday 11am – 6pm

Champions League Trophy Display at Trafalgar Square

Rockstar Energy Drink Friday Night Show, Leaders T-Shirt Show

Thursday 11am-5pm (closed for concert preparations from 5pm-6.30pm), 6.30pm-10.30pm

Friday 11am-5pm (closed for concert preparation 5pm-6.30pm), 6.30pm-10.30pm

Saturday 11am – 5pm

Sunday 11am – 6pm

(All times are local)

The festival will also feature a performance by global music artist Rudimental, who will headline Friday night’s show presented by Rockstar Energy Drink in Trafalgar Square.

To cater to both music and football fans, admission to the concert will be free but requires an entry ticket which can be obtained from.

Tickets will be limited to a maximum of four per transaction and all individual details for each ticket must be provided at the time of ordering.

In addition to Rudimental, Trafalgar Square Theatre will host a number of musical acts over the four days, including a DJ set from Faithless on Thursday evening.

At the five venues, festival-goers will also be able to enjoy a mini five-a-side pitch, skills challenges, selfie spots, inflatable football activities, freestyle football games, giveaways, a wide range of food stalls and much more. As well as purchase exclusive products from the official UEFA Champions Festival store.

UEFA General Secretary Theodore Theodoridis said:

“We can’t wait to welcome everyone to the Festival of Champions, in the heart of central London, as we celebrate the end of another fantastic football season and crown the next Champions League winners.

Festival-goers will be able to enjoy a wide range of family-friendly entertainment, creating memories that will last a lifetime ahead of what is sure to be another epic match at the iconic Wembley Stadium.

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said:

“I am proud to welcome the Champions League final to London.

The return of Europe’s biggest game to the world’s sporting capital has been long overdue, and I’m delighted that thousands of Londoners and visitors will be able to experience the excitement of this special competition through the Festival of European Champions.

This is the start of a great summer of sport in London and a key part of our work to build a better London for everyone.

Stuart Andrew, UK Sports Minister, said:

“The Champions League final is a special moment in the sporting calendar and I am delighted that Wembley is hosting the best teams in European football.

The UK has a proven track record of hosting some of the world’s biggest sporting events, and the Festival of Champions will see London bring a four-day festival of family fun to life.

Visitors are encouraged to downloadUEFA Champions League Mobile AppThe official event programme will soon include the full festival schedule, an interactive map, and daily real-time updates.

The festival programme, along with the full entertainment programme, will be revealed closer to the festival.

More information about the final can be found here. from.

UEFA Source – Article by Stefano Ghezzi – SportPress24.com