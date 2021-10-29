Europe and the Post-Covid World from Students’ Perspectives: The Istituto Affari Internazionali Prize Winners

The video of the award ceremony that concluded the fourth edition of the IAI Prize “Young Talents of Italy, Europe and the World”, the initiative of the Istituto Affari Internazionali, is available online at La Stampa. Which aims every year to engage university and high school students on issues affecting Europe and the international community.

Me and the post-Covid world, Europe and me



“Post-Covid World, Europe and Me” is the theme that this year saw the participation of hundreds of girls and boys who took part in the call. Nine finalists were awarded, with the addition of the “Antonio Megalisi” special prize for communications. During the event, moderated by Alessandra Sardoni de la 7, the youth held a dialogue with many experts and eminent personalities from the world of political, economic, cultural and sports institutions.

The ceremony was opened with an introduction by Natalie Tucci, Director of the International Institute of Smart Devices, followed by the President of the Institute Ferdinando Nelli Ferrosi who read the message of the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella. During the most acute phase of the crisis we witnessed and were responsible for important developments in the European integration process. In the dramatic circumstances set by the spread of the virus, Mattarella said, in fact, we found the opportunity to renew the bonds of unity and solidarity between member states and among the peoples of the European Union, “by inviting young people to a more dynamic and vibrant participation in the public life of our country and Europe.”

On the other hand, Alessandra Sardoni expressed the words of Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio who called on young people to renew the commitment shown by participating in the IAI Prize «and also actively participate in the conference consultations on the future. From Europe. The conference is a unique opportunity to reflect on the challenges and priorities that await Europe. Doing that with you, that you will have to face those challenges, I think is the real added value.”

After that, the Head of the European Commission Representation in Italy, Antonio Parenti, referred to the institutions’ responsibilities towards the new generations, while the State Undersecretary for the Presidency of the Council of Ministers responsible for sports, Valentina Vezzali, sent a video message of greetings and encouragement to children. Massimo Giannini, director of La Stampa, also addressed the youth, urging them to take part and take risks: “You are our future and your future of course. It takes all the commitment you can and that you show that you are able to express it. Your freedom is all you know.”

Several issues were addressed during the event: from the impact of the pandemic on new generations with virologist Fabrizio Brigliasco, to the situation in the United States with writer Ariana Farinelli. Duilio Giamaria, Director of the Documentary Department of Rai, analyzed how the Italian media reported on this global phenomenon, while Fiorenza Sarzanini, Deputy Director of Corriere della Sera, pointed out the challenges that lie ahead in the near future. Finally, Paralympic athlete and military Monica Graziana Contravato recounted her experience in Afghanistan, where she was tragically wounded and lost her leg. Among others, Bernard Decca, Adviser to the President of the Tuscany Region responsible for innovation and youth policy and GiovaniSì, Giuliana Matiazzo, Vice President of the University for Technology Transfer, marathon runner Giorgio Calcatera and street artist Alice Pascini also spoke.

The event was organized by the Istituto Afari Internazionali with the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, the Compagnia di San Paolo Foundation and the European Commission representative in Italy.

