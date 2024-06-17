Euro 24: England defeats Serbia 1-0, Bellingham decides news and photos – European Championship 2024

England beat Serbia 1-0 He made his debut in Group C of the European Football Championship. Jude Bellingham’s goal decided the match in the 13th minute of the first half

the match

Once again, Jude Bellingham. The English boy prodigy never ceases to amaze and is a goalscorer, so it was he who scored the goal that eliminated Serbia in Gelsenkirchen. As often happens to them in major tournaments, Milinkovic-Savic and his teammates are missing time, not playing well, and England are taking advantage of that, even though he is not a magician. The goal that decided the match came after just 13 minutes, when Saka (one of his best players) shot a cross from the short side of the penalty area that was blocked by Pavlovic: Bellingham inserted himself with perfect timing and anticipated Zivkovic with a headed shot. This leaves no way out for Rajkovic. So, with this thousandth feat, N. 10. English became the first player to score for the Three Lions at the World Cup (he did so in Qatar), in European competitions, and as a member of a foreign team: first Borussia Dortmund and now Real Madrid. Not only that: at the age of 20 years and 353 days, Judd also became the record holder for precocity, because after also participating in the UEFA Euro 2021, he became the first European player to participate in three major competitions at national level. The difference even before you reach the age of 21.

All this to put their mark today on the victory that England deserved during the match, given that it dominated for 20 minutes and then held on well, and also hit the crossbar in the second half with Harry Kane with a perfect header. From a soft ball from Bowen. The name of the striker of coach Southgate, who praised Bellingham at the end of the match (“He’s an unbelievable player, sometimes you want to stop on the pitch to admire his play”) brings to mind the name of another striker, Vlahovic, next to the untouchable Mitrovic who looked slow and tired. So much so that he was able to finish the game towards Pickford just eight minutes from time.

The Juventus player was a symbol of Serbia running out of batteries in Gelsenkirchen, despite the vociferous support of its fans. Therefore, if they continue like this, they will not achieve much progress: but against Denmark and in the “derby” with Slovenia, there will be no shortage of opportunities to make up for it. But we will need to raise the bar significantly. Taking into account the performance of the Serbs specifically, there are still some doubts about England’s role in this European Championship: they are one of the favourites, but they should have done better in the second half of this match. Unless, as often happens with the English, the fatigue of a season too long starts to feel in the legs of the players wearing the Three Lions shirt. Southgate, who risks being left on the bench if he doesn’t reach at least the semi-finals, still has his fingers crossed.

