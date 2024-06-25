June 25, 2024

Euro 2024, Modric attacks the referee: “I don’t know where he got 8 minutes of stoppage time.”

Mirabelle Hunt June 25, 2024

Croatia was on the verge of qualifying for the round of 16 in the Euro 2024 tournament, and referee Danny McLean counted eight minutes of stoppage time, which many did not understand. In the eighth minute, Mattia Zaccagni scored the equalizer for the Italians. The Croatian understandably criticized the Dutch referee after the match.

“We did not deserve to concede this goal. I don’t know The referee took eight minutes of stoppage time“, announced an annoyed Luka Modric on Croatian television after the final whistle. There were no interruptions due to injuries in the second half: “Football can be cruel, and today we proved thatModric said with tears in his eyes.

Stanisic and Modric are upset: “They booed us”

The chances of qualifying for the round of 16 are now “slim” for the Croatians: “Everything is going against us in this European ChampionshipModric added, who may have played his last official match with the Croatian national team.

Josip Stanisic also joined in criticizing the referee: “I don’t know what happened to this referee. He blew the whistle on us with everything, every call was a mistake. I don’t know if he watched yesterday’s match or not He received eight minutes of extra time. There was nothing during the match that could justify this“.

