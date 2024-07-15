Euro 2024 Final vs Segreti di Familia – Daily

the European Championship 2024 And they ended with the wonderful Spain beat England:A stunning race that was crowned the best in Europe in 90 minutes and also concluded European NightsThe program hosted by Paola Ferrari with Marco Mazzocchi And a large number of guests. We must admit that it was not the best in the final match. The presenter actually admitted After he had a fight with his colleagueHowever, he forgave him before the broadcast ended. They even exchanged a kiss of peaceBut will everything really be resolved between them? Maybe. To find out, we may have to wait until the next World Cup.

On the other side of the fence, Canale5 instead proposed the Turkish Dizi. Family secretswhile in Italy 1A Great classic cinema: Love Legend – Cinderellawith the wonderful Drew Barrymore As the protagonist. Rete 4 broadcast instead. Complete strangers While the film was broadcast on Rai3 Sisi – The Fate of the EmpressInstead we saw it on Rai2. Wedding Veil – Back to Venice.

Prime time, TV ratings July 14: Euro 2024 final dominates the game

Your opinion1 UEFA Euro 2024 Final Spain – England Won with 9,420,000 spectators or 52.7% (First half breakdown: 9,071,000 – 51.2%, Second half: 9,755,000 – 54.1%; Total pre-match and post-match: 5,867,000 – 38.5%). On Canal 5 I searched for your name It received an average audience of 1,185,000 spectators, equivalent to 7%.

So Ray2 Wedding Veil – Back to Venice It attracted 461,000 spectators (2.6%). In Italy 1 Love Legend: Cinderella It attracted 511,000 spectators, a share of 3.3%. On Rai3 Sisi – The Fate of the Empress The video received 634 thousand views, representing 3.7%. A7 Tut – The Fate of Pharaoh 204,000 spectators participated in it, with a share of 1.8%. On TV8 The big wedding Recorded 187 thousand viewers, 1.1%. On the nine Little Big Italy It garnered 336,000 viewers, or 1.9%, in the 9:37 pm episode, and 296,000 viewers, or 3.3%, in the 11:04 pm episode.

Peak time arrival, data as of July 14

Your channel5 Paprisima Sprint It attracts 1,603,000 spectators (10%). In Italy 1 NCIS – Crime Unit Total audience was 739,000 (4.8%) on Rai3 light Reached 634 thousand spectators (3.7%). On Reti4 tonight italy It convinced 644 thousand spectators (4.7%) in the first part and 542 thousand spectators (3.2%) in the second part. On No7 In Onda Convincing 768 thousand spectators with a 4.8% share. On TV8 4 restaurants It reaches 331 thousand spectators (share 2.1%). On the nine Little Big Italy It represents 325,000 spectators (2.1%).

Early Evening TV Ratings, Data from July 14

So Ray1 Chain Reaction – The Winning Deal 2,014,000 spectators representing 20.6% while chain reaction Watched by 2,890,000 viewers, 25.3% share. On Canal 5 Free Fall – The Challenge Begins It attracted 1,262,000 spectators (13.6%) while free fall It received 1,657,000 spectators (15%).

So Ray2 You might want to help us. 167,000 viewers (1.6%) in the first episode, and 204,000 viewers (1.6%) in the second episode. In Italy 1 Open Mag Studio 370,000 viewers (3.6%) glued to the video during that time. FBI Most Wanted It achieved 377,000 spectators (3.1%). On Rai3, TGR news reports 1,875,000 viewers, 15.7%. Viscous liquid 609,000 spectators participated in it, at a rate of 4.6%. On Reti4 Terra Building It attracted 432 thousand spectators, 3.3%. On No7 My brother has arrived 203,000 spectators (2%). On TV8 4 hotels It attracts 277,000 spectators (2.4%). On the nine cash or trash It represents 240,000 spectators (2.2%).