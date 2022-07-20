Eugene World Cup, live Wednesday 20 July: program, times, Italians in the race, as they can be seen on TV and live broadcast

Today’s race
World Championships in Athletics
Who is Elena Valortegara? The Odyssey and the Apotheosis of Bronze
before one hour
- 3.15am – Semi-finals 400m hurdles (Women’s)
For us Italians, this is the most awaited race on day six. Even if it comes to the semi-finals. Three blue in the race to try to make a final would be a really nice goal. The first to hit the track was Rebecca Sartori at 3:15 in lane 2 in the ‘easier’ semi-final. However, there are stronger competitors to her such as the American Dalilah Muhammad, the Ukrainian Anna Ryzhikova and the Jamaican Janev Russell. After 3:24, starting the second semi-final with Linda Oliveri in lane 1, all eyes will be on Dutchman Vimek Paul, who ran at 52.27 of the season, three seconds faster than the blues’ best-signed time of her career. It’s almost impossible to beat him, but he’ll probably only give his best in the final where there will likely be a head-to-head match for the gold with American Sidney McLaughlin, who in Eugene this year raced at 51.41 even better than Paul. McLaughlin will play her third and final semi-finals at the start at 3:33, with her best Italian, Ayomed Floronso, who will start from Track 5. For the two good blue breakers in the mixed 4×400 and a great battery in the 400m hurdles in which he finished second. A dream costs nothing. So let’s dream with Ayumed.
The program and the Italians in the race on 6: at night between July 20 and 21
0.20 Javelin Throwing (Women) – Group A Qualifiers
1.25m (Women) – Preliminary Rounds
1.50 Javelin Throwing (Women) – Group B Qualifier
2.20 800m (Men) – Preliminary Rounds – Catalin Teccosino
3.15 400m hurdles (Women) – Semi-finals – Ayumiede Floronso, Linda Oliveri and Rebecca Sartori
3.30 Discus Throw (Female) – Final
3.45 400m (Women) – Semi-finals
4.15 400m (Men) – Semi-finals
4.45 3000 steeplechase (women) – final
Eugene World Championships on TV and Live
The Eugene World Championship, managed by Eugene, will be visible for free on Rai Sport and Rai 2 channels and for Sky Sport subscribers from 15:00 to 5:00 on Sky Sport Arena (Channel 204). The races will also be available as a free live stream on Rai Play and for subscribers on Now TV and Sky Go, the streaming platforms along with Sky pay per view.
World Championships in Eugene, all you will find on EUROSPORT.IT
Follow the World Cup in Eugene on Eurosport.it! Results, insights, focus, press conferences, photo galleries and anything else to follow the highlights of Summer Athletics 2022. You will also be able to live the best moments on social networks, conferences and the funniest curiosities. Lots of content to stay up to date with our Blue League records and results.
Vallortigara in an exclusive between Tokyo, rebirth and the environment
