Eugene World Cup, live Wednesday 20 July: program, times, Italians in the race, as they can be seen on TV and live broadcast

The sixth day of competitions at the World Athletics Championships in Eugene, USA, scheduled for Italian Thursday night on Thursday July 21. After a grueling start for our colors, with Marcel Jacobs retiring from the 100m and fourth place for Gianmarco Tampere and Sarah Fantini, the first medal arrived thanks to Elena Valtortegara. Azraq, 30, had touched gold by jumping up to two metres. Unfortunately, in 2.02, there were three fouls and was overtaken by Australian Eleanor Patterson and Ukraine’s Yaroslava Mahochich. However, this is an unusual and unexpected situation that could give new life to the entire Italian group in light of the upcoming races. The list is not very rich, there are only two finals (women’s discus throw and women’s 3000 hedges), in which our players do not participate. To see a little Italy, turn your attention to the 800-meter men’s battery: it’s on the right track Catalin Tecuciano. A little later, the semi-finals of the 400-meter hurdles with three girls: Iomed FluoronsoAnd the Linda Oliveri And the Rebecca Sartori. Folorunso is one of the fittest blue sports out there at the moment and has run very well in qualifying and in the 4×400 mixed race, however it will be very difficult to snatch a pass for the final.

Today’s race

3.15am – Semi-finals 400m hurdles (Women’s)

For us Italians, this is the most awaited race on day six. Even if it comes to the semi-finals. Three blue in the race to try to make a final would be a really nice goal. The first to hit the track was Rebecca Sartori at 3:15 in lane 2 in the ‘easier’ semi-final. However, there are stronger competitors to her such as the American Dalilah Muhammad, the Ukrainian Anna Ryzhikova and the Jamaican Janev Russell. After 3:24, starting the second semi-final with Linda Oliveri in lane 1, all eyes will be on Dutchman Vimek Paul, who ran at 52.27 of the season, three seconds faster than the blues’ best-signed time of her career. It’s almost impossible to beat him, but he’ll probably only give his best in the final where there will likely be a head-to-head match for the gold with American Sidney McLaughlin, who in Eugene this year raced at 51.41 even better than Paul. McLaughlin will play her third and final semi-finals at the start at 3:33, with her best Italian, Ayomed Floronso, who will start from Track 5. For the two good blue breakers in the mixed 4×400 and a great battery in the 400m hurdles in which he finished second. A dream costs nothing. So let’s dream with Ayumed.

The program and the Italians in the race on 6: at night between July 20 and 21

0.20 Javelin Throwing (Women) – Group A Qualifiers

1.25m (Women) – Preliminary Rounds

1.50 Javelin Throwing (Women) – Group B Qualifier

2.20 800m (Men) – Preliminary Rounds – Catalin Teccosino

3.15 400m hurdles (Women) – Semi-finals – Ayumiede Floronso, Linda Oliveri and Rebecca Sartori

3.30 Discus Throw (Female) – Final

3.45 400m (Women) – Semi-finals

4.15 400m (Men) – Semi-finals

4.45 3000 steeplechase (women) – final

Eugene World Championships on TV and Live

The Eugene World Championship, managed by Eugene, will be visible for free on Rai Sport and Rai 2 channels and for Sky Sport subscribers from 15:00 to 5:00 on Sky Sport Arena (Channel 204). The races will also be available as a free live stream on Rai Play and for subscribers on Now TV and Sky Go, the streaming platforms along with Sky pay per view.

