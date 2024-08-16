EU stock markets positive, US recession fears behind us. Milan shines with banks and Sant

Listen to the audio version of the article

(El Sol 24 Raw Radiocore) – They continue in the positive zone. European stock exchanges In the middle of the session she seems to have left behind. Fears of a US economic recessionAfter the mid-August holiday, Milan is still the best place on the Old Continent and is recording gains of close to two percentage points. In the morning, the Milan index reached 33,000 points again, then returned to trade just below this threshold. Smaller increases for Paris ( CAC 40 Index ) Frankfurt ( dax 30 ) and Madrid ( Apex 35 ) who put on a great show that night. Minus sign for London ( FTSE 100 Index ).

Wall Street Begins Caution Amid Rate Cut Hopes

On Wall Street, stock futures moved little after a stellar close the night before and as they awaited New signals from the US economy On his property. Retail sales data released Thursday were much stronger than economists had expected, while weekly jobless claims fell to their lowest level since early July. Both reports provided evidence that recession fears, which helped spark the selloff earlier this month, were overblown. The data, along with a July inflation report that fell to +2.9% from a year ago, reinforce the idea that The Federal Reserve is scheduled to cut interest rates at its September meeting. It’s a notion that was also confirmed on Thursday by two Fed officials who put on the table the real possibility of less restrictive monetary policy. Data on building permits and new construction fell more than expected in July on Friday. Now we look at the University of Michigan’s preliminary consumer sentiment reading.

St works in Milan, banks and industrialists are in good condition

In Piazza Affari, it stands out at the top of the list. STMicroelectronics. very good Ferrari H StellantisIn detail, in light of further interest rate cuts after the first 25 basis point mini-scissors decided by the European Central Bank in June, analysts suggest considering a few things. Industrial stocks have struggled in recent months. But it is possible to recover with a less tight monetary policy. IVECO GROUP In particular, it is the most striking case where it fell by 14.53% after the publication of the latest quarterly accounts and is now on the rise. The banking sector is still in a state of harmony UniCredit Who pays the increases.

Oil falls, Brent below $79 after volatile week

Having already given up $80 a barrel in the morning, oil extended its declines with October Brent crude falling below $79 a barrel. September WTI crude also fell, hovering around $75. Crude oil has had a full week In the name of volatility Also due to the escalation of tensions in the Middle East. The current declines indicate a return of some nervousness due to this in particular. Demand concerns afterOPEC Earlier this week, it cut its forecast for demand growth in 2024 due to a weak outlook in China.

Get your money back, pray at the gathering

On the currency front, the EUR/USD exchange rate weakens to 1.098 (1.11 the previous day). The yen rebounds with cross trading at 147 against the dollar, while the EUR/JPY exchange rate is around 162.4. Decrease Natural gas in Amsterdam About 39 euros per megawatt hour. Finally, the pool continues.they Who deals with more than $2500.