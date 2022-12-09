December 9, 2022

EU on Migrants: "Unanimous Support for a Mixture of Responsibility and Solidarity"

Samson Paul December 9, 2022 2 min read

Among the interior ministers of the European Union member states registered today “Unanimous support” on me “Concept the responsibility and solidarity“On the EU pact on migration, where it will now work”Swedish Presidency”, which will start from January 1, 2023. An important step forward in the management of migrants with a European key, said Czech Interior Minister Vet Rakosan, at a press conference held in Brussels at the end of the meeting of the EU Home Affairs Council.

There will be important work to be done in the coming months, bearing in mind that Charter of the European Union for migration and asylum by the Commission as early as September 2020, that is, after the failure of the Juncker Commission’s proposals in the wake of the 2015 migration crisis, and it is still on paper due to divisions among EU member states over migration.

The European Commissioner for Home Affairs, Ylva Johansson, congratulated the Czech Presidency, which “She has outdone herself in immigration, we’re about to start 3 triple regarding the Migration and Asylum Charter from a total of ten legislative aspects. Today we have achieved political support for the delicate balance between solidarity and responsibility“Trilaterals are the negotiations between institutions between the Council and Parliament,”out of tenwhich constitute the new EU pact on migration and asylum.

As Elva Johansson explained,Now the Swedish presidency will work on the technical side to come up with one legislative proposalThe Commissioner stressed that:There has been a political endorsement of the balance between responsibility and solidarity, which is always a very sensitive issue as each country is called upon to some form of compromise. But today a huge step forward has been taken

