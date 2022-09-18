EU Commission proposes cutting Budapest cohesion funds – Economy

The European Commission proposes a 65% reduction in Hungary’s cohesion funds (equivalent to 7.5 billion euros) because the risk to the EU budget in the context of violations of the rule of law “remains” despite the measures promised by the Budapest government to resolve the problems indicated to the Authority.

The Hungarian government of Viktor Orban says it wants to end the political dispute with the European Union by November, which risks costing it a cut in European funds. This was stated by Gergeli Julias, Minister of the Presidency of the Council of Ministers. Budapest intends to make some “concessions”, and a set of laws “agreed with Brussels” which includes the creation of an independent anti-corruption body, procurement reform and other anti-corruption measures.

Although the actions proposed by the European Commission today under the conditionality mechanism for violations of the rule of law at the expense of Hungary are moving in a “separate” context from the ongoing dialogue with Budapest to reach approval of its recovery plan. (eg, Pnrr, editor), the corrections proposed by the Hungarian authorities, and above all their possible “non-implementation”, could also have an impact on this file, and therefore a senior UNHCR official identified. In practice, if Budapest does not implement the promised 17 corrective measures, even refund funds may be “suspended”.