EU action on minimum income, against poverty and for employment – Ultima Ora

September 28, 2022

Samson Paul September 28, 2022 1 min read

Ansa Lavourou – Brussels, September 28 – Action by the European Union Commission in favor of minimum income, to fight poverty and social exclusion, and to support employment. The European Executive Director said that the Council adopts a recommendation for member states to make the minimum income schemes more modern and effective, a support that bridges the gap between the income received and the level of income required to live a decent life. The goal is to achieve the EU’s social targets by 2030 to reduce people at risk of poverty and exclusion by 15 million people. And for states, 78% of the population ages 20 to 64 work.

The Vice-President of the Commission, Valdis Dombrovskis, comments in a note on the Executive Authority’s initiative for minimum income. (Dealing).

