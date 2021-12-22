ESSILORLUXOTTICA, MILLERI “None of this would be possible without you” – Radio Più

If Francesco Milleri was able to take to the stage at PalaLuxottica this past weekend for the big party that has been lost for a few years to Covid, he must have surely been touched to thank the people of EssilorLuxottica by listing the potential of the entire sector before appreciative wishes of Merry Christmas and a joint Happy New Year With President Leonardo del Vecchio.

“We have so much to be proud of, we have never stopped building our future together, and we look forward to 2022 with confidence and optimism. EssilorLuxottica will continue to lead development by creating opportunity and value”

Agurdu For CEO Francesco Milleri, 2021 will remain in the records as an exceptional year and confirms this in the letter to Luxottica workers signed jointly with his deputy, Paul de Silent. The group grew and Milleri realized the benefits of the employees, as a result of everyone’s effort and commitment. “Your energy – says Millery – and your passion have allowed us to help people around the world see better and live better, in line with our company’s mission.”. It is clear to everyone that the context remains uncertain, and the company’s priority has been to ensure the health and safety of organizations “We have achieved significant results because we are close even in adversity”. Innovative innovations such as the Leonardo platform, a global reference point for employee and customer training, were also included in the year-end message. “Sustainability – continues Milleri – is today a strong commitment of the group, at the heart of strategies. The Eyes on the Planet platform gathers the vision of sustainability around important solids such as carbon neutrality, circulation, and access to vision care around the world.”