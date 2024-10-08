EssilorLuxottica enters Nikon for 170 million for 5% of the Japanese company

Italian-French eyewear giant EssilorLuxottica It invested €170 million in a 5% stake in the Japanese company nikon, It is known above all for its cameras and lenses, with products for amateurs and professionals alike. It is an investment that was already made in August, but which, with the latest increase, has reached almost the threshold of legal connection.

Streetwear brand Essilux is going through a moment of investment expansion and comes off two important acquisitions Supreme The company specializes in eye surgery instruments Heidelberg. However, he, in turn, is waiting for this step dead, The technology giant with whom he developed Ray-Ban smart glasses.

A new investment by the Italian-French eyewear giant EssilorLuxottica. The group, which recently spent more than $1.5 billion in acquisitions, revealed its stake in the Japanese company Nikon, which works in the field of… Photography and lenses. The association between the two companies is actually long-term, but the first steps of the contribution date back to August 2024.

Initially, the shares were very small and therefore there was no obligation for Essilux to announce the operation, but in the last few days it would have risen to 5% and the company would have decided to announce this relationship. Investment approx 170 million eurossignificant but not at the levels of the most recent acquisitions of Supreme and Heidelberg.

Participation in Nikon is the realization of a twenty-year-old bond that unites the French spirit of the group, Essilor, and Japanese society. The two established a joint venture together in the lens sector, developing Nikon brand products ranging from ultra-thin lenses to those with filters against blue light emitted from electronic device screens.

New Essilux Investments and Meta Access

EssilorLuxottica is going through an investment expansion phase, with a notable difference in its business model. The company mainly deals with eyewear, but this leads to diversification from fashion to fine optics to ophthalmology. The latter are also moving in these directions investments, Which brought to the group the famous American streetwear brand Supreme and the eye surgical instrument company Heidelberg.

Process from abroad $1.5 billionIt began in the summer and officially ended at the beginning of October, strengthening the group’s position in all the regions in which it operates. EssilorLuxottica is the world’s largest company in the eyewear sector, so much so that it has attracted the attention of tech giants like Meta.

The company that controls Instagram and Facebook produced the glasses in collaboration with Essilux Ray-Ban smart glassess, which has a built-in camera that allows you to take photos and videos and which can be connected to Meta social networks. The agreement was renewed for another 10 years after the second generation of these glasses achieved great sales success. This deal suggested to the markets that Meta may soon invest directly in a minority stake in EssilorLuxottica.