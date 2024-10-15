Esprit Module Grows for Future Station Around the Moon – Space & Astronomy

The Esprit communications and refueling unit will be expanded and improved For the future station In lunar orbit the lunar portal: Thales Alenia Spacea joint venture between Thales (67%) and Leonardo (33%), Ha actually She signed an amendment to her contract with the European Space Agencyworth 164 million euroswhich provides a Further development of the unitfor which Thales Alenia Space in France is the main contractor, in cooperation with Ohb, along with Thales Alenia Space in Italy and the United Kingdom.

The signing took place on the occasion of the 75th International Astronautical Congress (IAC 2024) ongoing in Milan. The Espirt module is It consists of two components major: Lunar Link, which will ensure communications between the Gateway and the Moon, and Lunar View, which will supply the station with xenon and chemical fuel to extend its lifespan.. Moon view It is characterized by a Compact size with six large windows providing 360 degree views of the outside From the gate and onto the moon, e.g It will include a logistics area to store cargo and supplies for the crew.

The Esprit contract amendment states: a A significant increase in the size of the moonscape, which will be 4.6 meters high and 6.4 meters longWith a total mass of 10 tons (compared to the initial weight of 3.4 meters and 3 meters 6 tons). This development is the result of NASA choosing to launch Lunar View with a manned Orion vehicle aboard an SLS Block 1B rocket, which provides greater lift capacity than the previously planned launch vehicle. In particular, the extended moon display will provide more storage space, reduction Like him Refueling flights to the Lunar Gateway will allow two fixed points to be installed to accommodate the Canadarm3 mobile robotic arm system, and will house avionics suite equipment. (computer, etc.) inside the unit, for one Ease of maintenance and avoidance of extra-vehicle activities if necessary repairs are made. Lunar Link with the Halo module is scheduled to launch in 2026, while Lunar View is scheduled for delivery in 2029 and launch the following year, with an Artemis V mission.

