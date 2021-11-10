ESO has discovered a black hole in a star cluster outside the Milky Way

back to talk about it black holes and discoveries related to researchers Delwho – which (European Southern Observatory). This type of celestial body, precisely because of its nature, is very complex to detect, and therefore, in addition to theoretical study, any new information that comes from observations is important. In this case we are talking about a Black hole located in star cluster outside our galaxy Milky Way.

To detect its presence, the MUSE (Multi-Unit Spectral Explorer) instrument was used. very large telescope (VLT) at the Paranal Observatory in Chile, how is it possible to detect a celestial body that itself does not emit electromagnetic waves except in some cases (such as during the fall of matter)? By observing the behavior of other nearby objects, in this case a nearby star.

A black hole in a star cluster outside the Milky Way

This is amazing stellar black hole It is located within the star cluster known as the symbol . NGC 1850 Turn near the Large Magellanic Cloud. The distance from Earth is estimated at 160,000 light-years, while the temporary name is NGC 1850 BH1.

According to estimates, it can be found In a recently published study, The pulp subordinate Black hole NGC 1850 BH1 it seems that eleven times about our sun. revolves around this body Star with an approximate mass 4.9 solar masses that are subject to the effects of gravity. Thanks to their presence, it is possible to detect such things as stellar black holes that hardly emit X-ray emissions or generate gravitational waves.

as explained Stefan Drezler (from the University of Göttingen) These black holes can only be found by analyzing the dynamics of nearby objects. “When they form a system with a star, they affect its motion in a subtle but detectable way, so we can find them with sophisticated tools.” he added.

Thanks to this discovery, a new world of discoveries is opening up

Only the (dynamic) method researchers use to find NGC 1850 BH1 You may find others in the future black holes. Thus it will be possible to find other similar objects found within stellar clusters and to understand their properties and possible evolutions.

It is also interesting to note how NGC 1850 Both are star cluster Relatively young (only 100 million years old). This is the first time a Black hole It is found in this type of groups. The scientists also added that the fate of this binary system is uncertain. The Black hole It actually attracts the star’s matter (it can be detected in X-rays) and could lead to its disintegration in the future.

In the future it will be possible to collect new data of objects with similar properties and compared to those of the larger black holes found in ancient clusters. For example, we can discover the growth dynamics black holes or their integration. By always collecting data on star clusters, it will also be possible to discover and better understand the sources of gravitational waves.