Eros Ramazzotti and Delilah Gelsomino: Love is over, goodbye poison. Photos and videos

Rumors have been circulating for some time. Now the 34-year-old former model confirms everything. With a great deal of dismay for the 60-year-old singer

The news has been circulating for some time and now comes confirmation: Delilah Gelsomino and Eros Ramazzotti have separated after two years of what seemed to be great love. Gelsomino herself said this in an honest reflection on social media, sparing nothing for Ramazzotti, who is accused, inaccurately, of not protecting her. “There were months of intense pain and endless silence as I chose several times to retreat even when my dignity as a woman was not adequately protected by those who should have done so. But until proven otherwise, this is my life too, and now it’s time to clear things up for me, my family and all the people directly or indirectly involved in this dynamic that has gone on for a very long time now.” image | video

Doubts and confirmations There have been reports of a crisis between Eros Ramazzotti and Gelsomino since last July. It seemed that the air had been bad between the couple since last spring, and then came the holidays, a summer that she spent alone, without Eros, between Mexico, Costa Rica and Colombia. Now the curtain seems to have come down on the story “Healthy love is very uncomfortable, because it forces you to work on yourself, and takes you out of your comfort zone. Eros and I are no longer happy together. You’ve tried to hold on to this relationship with all your might, but there are times when life just wants to teach you how to let go. Sometimes you win, sometimes you learn. Never regret giving your best, because when you give or give your best, there is nothing you can complain about.”

End of transmission – In the letter, Delilah Gelsomino, clearly exhausted by the two years she spent in the media circus, confirms that she will no longer speak about it publicly. “These words are the result of months and months of tremendous effort, and they are the only things I will say publicly… I will never give interviews, only the request makes me smile, nor any other statements to anyone. I don’t need it, and I’ll never have it. This circus is not about me, because fortunately I am clear about the things that have real value in life and I do not live by that.”

History with Eros? Lesson – The previous model devotes harsh words to the representatives of that “circus”. “No one warns you about the feeling of being on everyone’s lips, but despite years of hard work on personal growth, I can confirm that it’s a bad feeling. This is legal. Learn emotional intelligence and learn to respect people. This is real life, and it’s not just the cover of your newspaper so you can profit from it… Let’s get our feet back to planet Earth. Thank you all.” The former model says that Eros remains an important person in my life and our relationship is one of the greatest lessons I have ever learned. Words that show how the two have clearly not parted in the best way. At the moment, the singer is adding nothing to his love story The third important one (before Delilah, Michelle Hunziker and Marica Pellegrinelli).

