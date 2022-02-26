equal united. Conte regains victory, Eriksen returns

Manchester (England) – does not exceed 0-0 Manchester United In the match valid for round 27 of Premier League against the Watford. One point of little use for Rangnick Which is still 4th at 47, good for Hodgson Which moves the Hornets ranking always to the bottom with 19 points. Free afternoon for Cristiano Ronaldo Who immediately touches the post to deny him a goal, while at 16′ the Portuguese stamps, but this time Var is the one who stops rejoicing. also Bruno Fernandez He tried, but in the first half the score was 0-0. In the second half, CR7 still had a good chance with the door wide open, as the yellow and black defense saved themselves on the goal line. The final effect of the Red Devils does not bring anything serious: the score does not fall from 0-0.

United – Watford, match report & stats Premier League, standings Conte wins again: Booker in Leeds Get back to winning Antonio Conte Thanks to the 4-0 success in the field Leeds. Three important points for spurs which was re-launched in the Champions League, temporarily moving to -5 from fourth place in United. Impressive first half of the guests who pass at 10 ‘with Doherty, Then it is doubled to a quarter of gold with an invention Kulusevsky Who surprises the opponent’s goalkeeper at the near post after eliminating two defenders. Half an hour ago there is also room for the trio ken Who shoots to help Hogberg kiss. With the result in the safe, the Italian coach’s training (Amonetto at 63 minutes for protests) leaves some chances for the boys from Bielsa who, however, do not take advantage, and at 85 minutes. son To find the perfect poker game to throw Kane. Black Crunch for White just 3 points before landing. See also Bioly relies on Ibra. Theo and Ibrahim are back from 1' Leeds Tottenham, match report and statistics

Eriksen returns to the field after 8 months Continue the excellent moment Newcastle Who goes 2-0 in the field Brentford. Instantly match a magpie slope with an expulsion da Silva 11 minutes later, she’s jolinton And the Willock To put his signature on victory. The match that is still special for Eriksen He returned to the field, in the 53rd minute, in an official match after cardiac arrest in Denmark and Finland of former Europeans. 2-0 fromAston Villa away from Brightoninstead ends 1-1 between Crystal Palace and Burnley. Premier League, results