Epw reloaded, D3’s return to Rome is a victory: Joe Hendry defeated

Rome – It ends with a happy ending, D3 is back where it all began . roman gladiator, The first Italian in history to fight in both WWE and AEW (The two major promotions of American wrestling), they returned to perform in the capital, in the company they launched, on the occasion of EPW Reloaded, the event organized in collaboration with the Italian Wrestling Association at Stazione Birra in Rome . The house idol, who works and lives permanently on the other side of the Atlantic, was the main star of the show and did not betray expectations in the final match (“2 of 3 Falls”) against Scotsman Joe Hendry hitting him in the comeback and making fans explode with joy.

The return of the D3 dream

With this success, he got the chance to win the EPW Heavyweight Championship, But above all, he gave his hand to the Italian wrestling movementwhere he shows all colleagues the path they have taken and encourages them to always believe in it with a motivational speech at the end of his meeting: “A few years ago in Italy, rap was treated just like wrestling is treated today, but look at what Italian rappers are today. This means that the same thing can also happen in our specialty. And it’s not fake as we still tend to think of Italy. The hits are real, and the injuries are, too. In America we fight every day, even with the injuries of the previous days, because if you don’t go to the ring, someone else will take your place. I dream of wrestling the First Division here too, as it happens in all other countries“.

EPW reloaded, all results:

These are all the results of the EPW card reloaded: