July 4, 2024

Epic Games Store Reveals Free Game for July 11: Let’s See What It’s All About

Gerald Bax July 4, 2024 2 min read

Like every week, Epic Games Store It has revealed the free game that will be available to claim within seven days, which is:July 11During this day it will be possible to get a free copy for PC. Flexible Knights.

As always, once you claim Free game Adding it to your library will be yours forever. All you have to do is download it and play it, without any time limit or subscriptions required.

What kind of game is Flexible Knights?

Flexible Knights is Turn-based strategy card gameThe heroine of the story is Phoebe who has a robotic arm named Carlton. The girl is an inventor and is trying to save money to leave her parents’ house: the flexible knights come to her aid.

Fight scene in Floppy Knights

Floppy Knights offers a card-based strategy gameplay. We can move within Square yards Our warriors use our cards to make them act in battles against different creatures. There are different types of decks, such as the support-based plant deck and the speed- and stealth-focused thug class. We can decide how to approach the action tactically by allocating our action possibilities with cards.

I Minimum Requirements I am:

  • Operating System: Windows 10 or later
  • Processor: Intel H81 core i3 4130T 2.90GHZ (Dual Core)
  • Memory: 4GB RAM
  • Video Card: Intel HD 4400
  • Memory: 2 GB available space

Finally, let’s remember what the free game is today, July 4th.

