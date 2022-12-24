Epic Games Store, Free Christmas Games: All titles announced

In the Christmas and New Year holidays, the Epic Games Store offers a bunch of free games that are updated day by day. Here is the list.

Epic Games Store It revamped its traditional free Christmas games initiative again this year. The shop, which is established and maintained by the developers of Fortnite, also releases 15 free titles pending 2022. for the PC platform . The titles are announced daily from 16th to 31st December and go hand in hand with the winter sales backed by a €10 voucher spent on any product worth at least €14.99.

Free Christmas Games on the Epic Games Store –

The Epic Games Store’s free games this Christmas did not disappoint, bringing with it a number of good titles already made available in the past (repetita iuvant, as they say) but also some first fruits of sable caliber. You can redeem them all by accessing This page, Updated day by day at 17:00, coinciding with the relevant announcements:

December 15 – Bloons TD 6

Bloons TD 6 December 16 – Horizon Chase Turbo

Horizon Chase Turbo December 17 – Z Quest 2

Z Quest 2 December 18th sable

sable December 19th They fight herds

They fight herds December 20 – Wolfenstein: The New Order

Wolfenstein: The New Order December 21 – Lego Builder Journey

Lego Builder Journey December 22 – Fallout 1 and 2 tactics

Fallout 1 and 2 tactics December 23 – encapsulated

encapsulated December 24 –

December 25 –

December 26 –

Dec 27

Dec 28 –

December 29

December 30 –

Jan 5th –

So Today’s Games January 23rd is a “sci-fi tactical RPG set in an alternate version of the 70s, where a gigantic unknown artifact called ‘The Dome’ (The Dome) is discovered in a faraway desert. Fight, explore strange wastelands, and level up your character, and join one of the forces operating in this ruined world.”