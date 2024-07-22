Monday, July 22, 2024
Environmentalist Paul Watson Arrested in Greenland – Breaking News

By: Samson Paul

Renowned environmentalist Paul Watson, founder of Sea Shepherd and a long-time campaigner against whaling, was arrested yesterday in Greenland on an international warrant issued by Japan: the police and his foundation announced this, as reported by the Guardian.


Greenland police said Watson, a co-founder of Greenpeace, was arrested after arriving in Nuuk on the ship John Paul DeJoria. A hearing is now scheduled in a local court where police will request his detention “before a decision is made on his possible extradition to Japan.”


The Captain Paul Watson Foundation (CPWF) said in a statement that the arrest occurred while he was on a stopover mission to intercept the new Japanese whaler Kanji Maru in the North Pacific. CPWF believes his arrest is related to a so-called “red notice” issued following “Watson’s previous interventions against whaling in the Antarctic region.” However, the foundation expressed surprise at the authorities’ decision, explaining that its lawyers “advised that the red notice has been withdrawn.”

