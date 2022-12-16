Environmental sustainability: the “greenest” circuit of the 2022 season – Formula 1

Over the past few years, despite the difficulties of the Covid-19 emergency, Formula 1 has managed to develop in various fields, sport and much more. Among these, notable progress was also recorded in the new challenge launched in 2019, which mainly focuses on the issue of sustainability. As already announced, F1 is involved inZero carbon dioxide emissions by 2030using environmentally sustainable fuel starting season 2026. To that, the circus It also adopts a system that allows the integration of young talents further, thus eliminating any kind of barriers. In this regard, the recent establishment of the F1 Academy, a series designed to encourage the entry of women, should be underlined, even after the failure of the W series. In addition, the activity of the F1 Engineering School successfully established by Chase Carey continues, which welcomes the best talent in the technical field mainly from Countries such as the United Kingdom and Italy.

Moreover, on the issue of sustainability, the best international sports car series has also used projects that, in collaboration with host countries for GPs, allow, Better resource management and waste management, in addition to finding solutions that reduce carbon emissions as much as possible. For this, we must not forget about other initiatives designed to avoid food waste during the weekends, as well as support for local charities. In this sense, the collaboration between F1, Silverstone And the sky To promote more sustainable actions in cooperation with the spectators, as well as the opening F1 in schools to me you love Me.

Instead, other regulators sought to eliminate as much as possible plastic With the use of water stations instead of disposable bottles, as well as the use of Electric shuttle buses to get to the racetracks, thus avoiding the use of cars or other unsustainable means. in the latter case, Zandvoort and Montreal They were particularly distinguished, as well Sakhir Especially Abu Dhabi To use alternative energy sources, such as installing solar panels and recharging points for electric vehicles, as well as carrying out recycling and material reuse work.