September 18, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Enter Ukraine and recover from the stuck plane for 7 months

Enter Ukraine and recover from the stuck plane for 7 months

Samson Paul September 18, 2022 2 min read

Wizz Air It brought back one of four Airbus planes stuck inside Ukraine Ago Russia Ukraine invaded in late February. Flightrader24 data showed that the Airbus A320 flew from Lviv in western Ukraine to Katowice in neighboring Poland on Tuesday. The plane was flying at 10,000 feet when it finally reappeared on radar when it entered Polish airspace after its tracking system was shut down.

Russia, pilots repair planes themselves. The Ministry: They should also be technicians.

Because it was a risky job

Ukraine’s airspace has been largely closed to passenger planes since the Russian invasion, as have some of its airports, leaving four Wizz Air planes stranded for nearly seven months. Flying at a low altitude may have helped the aircraft avoid detection by radar or anti-aircraft missiles.

Spokesperson confirmation

“Wizz Air confirms that after a thorough risk assessment and careful preparation, its only Lviv-based aircraft departed from Danilo Halitsky International Airport and successfully landed in Katowice on September 13, 2022,” a spokesperson for the airline told Insider. The rescue mission is the first step in Wizz’s plans to rescue his planes. The airline did not comment on plans to free the remaining three Airbus planes still stuck in Kyiv.

See also  Scotland is trying to secede again. Johnson: 'This is not the time'

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Elisabetta and Emmanuel Filiberto de Savoia: ‘I’ve got Covid’

September 17, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

Uncover the path of the coffin. William and Harry tonight in the wake of their grandchildren

September 17, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

In Izyum, bodies have cords around their necks. The United Nations will investigate a mass grave – the world

September 17, 2022 Samson Paul

You may have missed

2 min read

The arrival of winter 2022/23 Nina. May it be a year of snow in the plains. Latest Updates » ILMETEO.it

September 18, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Davis Cup, Italy – USA very likely in the quarter-finals. Surprise Holland – OA Sport

September 18, 2022 Mirabelle Hunt
3 min read

Assassin’s Creed Codename HEXE: The Wizard’s Code and the Language of the Magi

September 18, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Enter Ukraine and recover from the stuck plane for 7 months

September 18, 2022 Samson Paul