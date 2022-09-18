Enter Ukraine and recover from the stuck plane for 7 months

Wizz Air It brought back one of four Airbus planes stuck inside Ukraine Ago Russia Ukraine invaded in late February. Flightrader24 data showed that the Airbus A320 flew from Lviv in western Ukraine to Katowice in neighboring Poland on Tuesday. The plane was flying at 10,000 feet when it finally reappeared on radar when it entered Polish airspace after its tracking system was shut down.

more information





Russia, pilots repair planes themselves. The Ministry: They should also be technicians.

The Wizzair A320 with registration HA-LWS, which has been on the ground in Lviv since the beginning of the conflict in Ukraine, escaped from Lviv and landed in Katowice, Poland.https://t.co/qMtb1OOso0 pic.twitter.com/QPYxiol8Qc – Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) September 13, 2022

Because it was a risky job

Ukraine’s airspace has been largely closed to passenger planes since the Russian invasion, as have some of its airports, leaving four Wizz Air planes stranded for nearly seven months. Flying at a low altitude may have helped the aircraft avoid detection by radar or anti-aircraft missiles.

Spokesperson confirmation

“Wizz Air confirms that after a thorough risk assessment and careful preparation, its only Lviv-based aircraft departed from Danilo Halitsky International Airport and successfully landed in Katowice on September 13, 2022,” a spokesperson for the airline told Insider. The rescue mission is the first step in Wizz’s plans to rescue his planes. The airline did not comment on plans to free the remaining three Airbus planes still stuck in Kyiv.