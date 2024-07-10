“Enough, I’m leaving”, at 90 years old after disappointment in love he will go to space | American aviation legend leaves everyone in suspense – CUENEWS

At the age of 90, and after disappointment in love, the American aviation legend announces his imminent departure to space with a decisive statement, “Enough, I’m leaving,” leaving everyone in a state of anticipation.

Imagine a world where Space travel is no longer a privilege reserved for a select few.but a tangible possibility for everyone. A future where young astronauts and activists not only explore the stars, but also Even seniors can experience the thrill of seeing the Earth from a whole new perspective.The idea that everyone can experience the immensity of the universe represents a dream Which is slowly becoming a reality.

Astronauts often describe Their first glimpse of Earth from space was an overwhelming experience.Able to change their perception of our planet and of humanity itself. Feeling Lack of gravitythe breathtaking view To the blue globe surrounded by the darkness of space, and Fragility awareness From our ecosystem, these are just some of the feelings that astronauts experience during their missions. This kind of experience, until recently, seemed to be reserved only for a small elite of highly trained astronauts.

But what if seniors had the opportunity to experience such an adventure? to imagine value Which can add to them. VitaThe enthusiasm of those who have lived for decades on Earth to see the world from one perspective New perspectiveIt’s not hard to imagine the joy and excitement of being able to do that. Achieving a seemingly impossible dreameven on the threshold of 90 years. This possibility of space travel Aging opens new frontiers. Not only for science and exploration, but also for well-being and personal fulfillment.

an idea old astronauts It may seem Sci-fiBut with technological advances and private initiatives in the space sector, this vision remains. become more and more tangible. the Missions my place commercial Breaking down traditional barriers, allowing more people, regardless of age, to experience the thrill of space travel. This advance not only democratizes access to space, but also represents a powerful symbol of hope and limitless potential for humanity.

Ed Dwight’s Extraordinary Mission

The news that caught everyone’s attention is that Ed DwightI First Black Astronaut CandidateHe flew into space at the age of 90. This American aviation pioneer was on board the mission NS-25 by Blue Originwhich took place on May 19, 2024. The mission, which saw Dwight join a six-man crew, It represents a historical event. And a personal victory for Dwight who He was not selected for a space mission in the 1960s.

Ed Dwight was born in Kansas City, Kansas in 1933 and lived extraordinary lifefull of success in various fields. After receiving his Bachelor of Science degree from Arizona State University and his Master of Fine Arts degree from the University of Denver, Dwight held the position of US Air Force Fighter PilotIn 1961, he was selected by John F. Kennedy for the Revolutionary Astronaut Training ProgramAerospace Research Pilot School (ARPS). Although it has never been sent into space,Dwight continued to distinguish himself in multiple professions, including that of a sculptor, and dedicated himself to representing black history through art.

Blue Origin NS-25 Flight

Blue Origin’s NS-25 mission isn’t just one mission Dwight’s Personal Achievementbut it also represents an important step forward forInclusion and diversity In the space sector. The mission is sponsored by Space for Humanity, a nonprofit organization that aims to democratize access to space. With support from the Jason and Jimmy Robinson Foundation, Dwight will finally realize his dream of flying beyond the Karman Line.

I Dwight’s Journey at 90 Record A registermaking it old man flying in spaceThis mission is not only a celebration of his amazing life journey, but also a symbol of the human potential to overcome barriers and achieve success. Realizing dreams that seem out of reachBlue Origin’s NS-25 mission was a highly anticipated event and marked a new era of space exploration, proving that age is no barrier to reaching the stars.