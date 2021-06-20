England and Portugal risk a complex round of 16 and Spain risk a resounding volatility | News

The path to the knockout stage for the Europeans will be decided in the final group matches

They are not European surprises like 5 years ago but we are close to them. Certainly there are prestigious national teams that have a lot of complexity and, in some cases, life. just think of Spain Had to play in order to qualify in the last game orEngland Which is likely to be second only to the Czech Republic, but not much better in Portugal After the heavy defeat of Germany.

Among the so-called candidates, Belgium travels superbly with full points and is practically sure to pass as before group b. Russia will occupy second place in the event of a tie with Denmark. If he were to lose (assuming Finland defeat Lukaku’s national team), then there would be three teams on equal footing and everything would be decided by goal difference in head-to-head matches.

The same goes for Belgium in group C, for the Netherlands (participated in the last match against North Macedonia). And Austria and Ukraine will play for second place with the favorite Sheva team, in the event of a tie, by the number of goals scored.

England, in group d, plays first place in the group with the Czech Republic, and with the same points (4), in a tie the Czechs will have an advantage in goal difference. The team that would lose may find itself in the same order as the winner of the confrontation between Croatia and Scotland, and access to the Round of 16 will be determined by direct clashes.

Sweden to 4, Slovakia to 3, Spain to 2 and Poland to 1. El Group E Everything is still in the balance. Luis Enrique’s national team, by not defeating Hamsik and his teammates in the last game of the group, would risk an early exit. The Swedes only need to draw with the Poles to close first (unless the Spaniards crash against Slovakia). On the other hand, if Sweden and Poland end in a draw, Morata and his teammates, who won the last match with a good score, can go first.

France is at the fore in group and By one point more than Portugal and Germany. Everything will be decided in the direct confrontation between Mbappe and Cristiano Ronaldo. If it ends in a draw, Germany, with their victory over Hungary, will take first place in the group. However, it is likely that all three big names will move on to the second round with the last one in the standings selected as the third best.