Eng: Lufthansa towards the show, maybe during the week – last hour

(ANSA) – Rome, January 07 – Crucial days for selling a stake in ETA airline. Lufthansa’s offer could arrive next week, after Dpcm was gazetted in recent days which outlined the rules for the sale of the new company.



The government considers the aviation sector “strategic” for the country and put his idea and vision for the future of ETA on paper in the decree. In particular, the new industrial partner, and therefore Lufthansa, will have to implement some elements that are considered essential: the development of an international network, especially in the long term because the government believes that Italy should be a “direct” destination and not reached through intermediate ports that guarantee levels recruitment ; Protecting national hubs such as Fiumicino, Malpensa and Linate and finally giving life to a partnership in which Ita is not a “junior partner” but an equal partner to ensure full development. (Dealing).

