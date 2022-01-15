‘Energy package’ to save families and businesses from expensive gas

It is better not to hide behind your finger, the problem of bills has become structural and the measures implemented by the government are not enough. High bills not only undermine low-income Italian families, they also put the entire industrial system at risk. What will the government do?

Energy costs for businesses could double in 2022

The cost of energy is set to rise, and everyone is aware of it, but Aurelio Regina, the energy delegate to the President of the National Federation, Carlo Bonomi, took care of the reality. According to Regina, the energy cost estimates for companies for 2022 come to 37 billion euros: frightening numbers. Almost double what it was in 2021, equivalent to 20 billion euros, while there was already an increase taking into account 8 billion in 2019. “It is like downloading the entire cost of the financial institution to the industrial system” threatens Regina, which Concerned about the recovery economy and the competitiveness of the system in the coming years. He added that the issue of expensive energy should be addressed “like the issue of the epidemic.”

Exorbitant energy cuts greenhouses and tractors

It also sounded a cry of alarm from the agricultural sector represented by Coldiretti. Energy costs put out greenhouses and flowers and put agricultural activities in the fields at risk. “It is reflected in the entire agro-food chain and also affects processing, distribution and transportation.”

Bills: More Measures on the Way

According to sources from Palazzo Chigi, the government is developing further measures aimed at mitigating the impact of expensive bills on households and businesses, having included in the budget law only interventions to reduce costs for private users. A technical meeting of the government was held yesterday just to study a new energy package. The document containing 10 proposals for Environmental Transformation Minister Roberto Cingolani, which should serve as the basis for a decree-law expected by the end of the month, is under study.

What should the government do?

According to Confindustria Energy delegate Aurelio Regina, other European countries are working hard to tackle the problem while our government isn’t doing enough. Regina explained that “France, England and Germany protect their industrial systems with different but effective strategies. It is a shame that our government completely ignored negotiations on European financing for the energy transition.” Regina urges the executive to use “the authority of her chief and her great representation to do some mediation.” The problem cannot continue to be addressed with immediate measures: “The state must take responsibility for developing a medium and long-term strategic vision because the problem is structural and the cost will also remain high in the future.”

Patuanelli’s proposals

Other suggestions on how to deal with the expensive bills also come from the Minister for Agricultural Policy, Stefano Patuanelli. First of all, it is necessary to work on “incremental profits for large groups, it is necessary to redistribute this accumulated wealth to companies and families in difficulty. Then whistle the 2022 VAT on increases and guarantee the Fund of Supply Agreements.” According to Deputy Treasury Secretary Laura Castelli, there is “widespread convergence on some of the M5s’ proposals such as the solidarity contribution of producers, suppliers or intermediaries, who have received excellent profits and on the reduction of value-added tax on the increased share of prices.”