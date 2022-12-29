Energy, Gas and Fuel Credit: End of Year Deadlines

During 2022, various regulatory provisions were made that allow companies, under certain circumstances, to Eligible for a tax credit In proportion to the costs incurred for the purchase of electricity, gas and fuel, in Variable measure based on the reference period.

For companies with a high consumption of electricity (the so-called Energy intensive business ), a was introduced Tax discount from 20% to 40% of the expenses incurred for the purchase of electricity for the first three quarters, for the October/November period and for the month of December 2022;

), a was introduced for the first three quarters, for the October/November period and for the month of December 2022; For companies with high consumption of natural gas (the so-called gas companies ) , Recognized Tax deduction from 10% to 40% of the expenses incurred to buy natural gas for the first three quarters, for the October/November period and for the month of December 2022;

) , Recognized for the first three quarters, for the October/November period and for the month of December 2022; for work Other than those who have a high consumption of electricity the expected Tax deduction from 15% to 30% of electricity purchase expenses for the second and third quarters, for the October/November period and for the month of December 2022;

the expected for the second and third quarters, for the October/November period and for the month of December 2022; for companies Other than those that consume large amounts of natural gas Recognized Tax deduction from 25% to 40% of natural gas purchase expenses for the second and third quarters, for the October/November period and for the month of December 2022;

Recognized for the second and third quarters, for the October/November period and for the month of December 2022; in a Companies operating in the agricultural and fishing sectorsA tax deduction equal to 20% of expenditures incurred for the purchase of fuel is recognized in each quarter of 2022 (for the second quarter of 2022, for the fishing sector only).

The above credits may be used in compensation via the F24pointing to one Specific tax codes, to be entered in the Tax Section, corresponding to the amounts shown in the Offset Credit Amounts column. To use a clearing-house credit, form F24 must be submitted exclusively through remote services provided by the Revenue Agency.

Receivables payable refer to the first two quarters of the year They must By December 31, 2022as for the The following quarters of 2022 the following deadlines apply:

related credits Third quarter 2022 (referred to as tax codes 6968, 6969, 6970, and 6971) must be Use by June 30, 2023 ;

(referred to as tax codes 6968, 6969, 6970, and 6971) must be ; related credits The period from October to November 2022 (referred to as tax codes 6983, 6984, 6985, 6986) And in December 2022 (indicated by codes 6993, 6994, 6995 and 6996) go Use by June 30, 2023 ;

(referred to as tax codes 6983, 6984, 6985, 6986) (indicated by codes 6993, 6994, 6995 and 6996) go ; tax credit relating to the fourth quarter of 2022 toPurchasing fuel for agricultural activity And the the huntreferred to inArticle 2 Legislative Decree 144/2022It must be used By March 31, 2023 (tribute code 6987, established with Resolution 54/E/2022).

As an alternative to using it for compensationthe company can use credit assignmentAnd the for the full amountaccording to the the situation hey Terms specified by the provisions of the Director of the Revenue Agency (Prot. 253445/2022, Prot.

In this case, it is necessary to electronically send the Revenue Agency aSpecific connection indicates credit transfer; Those who purchased the credit (transferred) can use it for reimbursement using Form F24, or transfer it back for the full amount.

the Credit assignments must be communicated to the agency:

By March 22, 2023 for credit indicated by code 6987. Referees can use purchased credit By March 31, 2023 ;

for credit indicated by code 6987. Referees can use purchased credit ; By June 21, 2023for credits indicated by codes 6968, 6969, 6970, 6971, 6983, 6984, 6985 and 6986. Transferees must use purchased credits By June 30, 2023.

for All other creditsCommunication must be made by December 21, 2022, using credit by the transferee By December 31, 2022.

with the Resolution 38 / E / 2022And the 59/E/2022And the 73/E/2022 has developed Specific tax codes to allow taxpayers to use credits for compensation via the F24.

Also Receivables related to December 2022 (indicated by codes 6993, 6994, 6995 and 6996), as an alternative to use in compensation via F24, can be sold And they go Used by their Referees by June 30, 2023.

They are summarized in the following table Tax codes that refer to the third and fourth quarters of 2022 (Energy and gas).