Energy crisis with efficient buildings Italy could almost halve its consumption and gas imports from Russia | I study

L ‘Italia It can reduce gas consumption by about 5.4 billion cubic meters By 2025, and by 2030, 12 billion cubic meters, or 41% of imports from Russia. This is through the efficiency buildings and theelectrification from consumption to Heating home. This is what emerged from the new study elemens processed for Legambianti And the Kyoto Club Where an analysis is made of the benefits that could be obtained by the country if 3% of the building stock was redeveloped each year, as foreseen in the new European strategy wave of renewalwhich raised it from the average final thermal energy consumption performance from 136 to about 50 kWh per square meter per year and replaced Heating Domestic gas with heat pumps. Within three years, it is estimated, there will be a saving in greenhouse gas emissions of 22 million tons of carbon dioxide, as well as savings in family bills. On the other hand, from the use of Fossil fuels In the heating and cooling sector it is the cause of 12% of total CO2-equivalent emissions in the European Union, which derives its annual energy consumption from these sources at 28%. “Reducing gas consumption in our country – explained in Transfer – entails additional interest associated with the discount accidents that every year is associated with its consumption.” In 2019 alone, 270 people, including 35 people, lost their lives.

The burden of gas consumption in homes – In Italy, civil consumption is valid 32 billion cubic meters Every year, 43% of national cities and “contribute significantly to the pollution and overheating of cities planetOn our peninsula there are 17.5 million (of about 26 million) homes that use gas boilers for heating. Legambiente e Kyoto Club They demand that incentive policies be made more effective redevelopment Construction saw that, according to InesThe reduction in 2020 was only 0.3 billion cubic meters of gas for 27 billion euros Discounts tax. “The current energy crisis – explains Eduardo ZanchiniVice President of Legambiente – highlighted the fragility of an energy system that is largely dependent on imports From fossil sources, especially gas, which is still encouraged.” Italy is the only country in the world to donate boilers methane, billions of euros are spent every year.

proposals – “All European countries and cities change course – adds Zanchini – and Italy also has an interest in choosing this path, which immediately eliminates the reimbursement of 110% of expenditures boilers Gas, because the goal is to get rid of it fossils Replace these implants with pumps the heatas just decided France. And in new homes, which are already by NZIP standards, prohibit the use of gas as early as next year.” Several proposals from the associations: In addition to a moratorium on Environmental subsidies harmful, as well as reforming the environmental reward. In practice, it is required to ‘move from the incentives associated with Technologies into a system that rewards integrated interventions that reduce the energy needs of buildings (insulation, replacement of systems and networks, self production From renewable sources, editor). But for associations it is necessary to provide gradual elimination VAT concessions and excise duties on gas “without forgetting the gradual decarbonization of Heating of buildings with the abolition of incentives to install gas boilers. “With specific steps: by 2023 to be excluded from big reward 110% by 2026 exclusion from a 50% discount by 2024 ban stabilizing In new building interventions and in 2027 in renovations complete buildingsspecifically “from the perspective of electrification and deployment of heat pumps integrated with renewable sources”.

What do you do abroad? The Sardinian case in a study elemens Some examples of Approved Policies Abroad, our country can draw inspiration from it. starts fromIrelandas a package was approved in February 2020 to support to improve of energy classes in buildings, with the aim of energy redevelopment of 500 thousand homes with at least B2 energy class. The economic support Consists of disbursement in the capital account of an incentive up to 50% of the expenditures incurred to carry out Interventions And for those who have a harder time, full coverage is provided. Moreover, the Interventions With greater influence in shorthand of energy consumption potentially reaching a Incentive Up to 80% of the cost. The plan anticipates spending 8 billion euros by 2030. FranceOn the other hand, in the wake of the energy crisis caused by continent geopolitics, decided to increase the incentive to support the installation of heat pumps to 9 thousand euros. at BelgiumThe climate plan for the region of Flanders aims to rehabilitate energy buildings Sold (at least up to Class D), which must be implemented within 5 years after purchase. Also, for new buildings it is forbidden to have a file Heating gas (if not in a hybrid configuration with a heat pump), and by 2026, the Connection to the gas network. This plan is supported by tax breaks and support for heat pumps and hybrid systems. In Italy , Sardinia It is the only Italian region that has not been converted to methane before National Network. This condition – explain the associations – should be used as an opportunity to experience the effects of electricity policies. there Sardinia May aim to be the first green island in The Mediterranean Sea“.