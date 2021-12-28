End of the year offers continue with discounts on hundreds of games – Nerd4.life

Continue on the Xbox Store Xbox Store End of Year Deals To which are added weekly deals with gold, with hundreds of Xbox Series X games | S and Xbox One DiscountedAmong them are Far Cry 6, FIFA 22, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Battlefield 2042.

As we mentioned in the news at the start of the countdown sale end of 2021, to this address Find the page dedicated to year-end discounts with all available promotions. Offers are really many and for all tastes, below you will find a selection:



Xbox Store, End of Year Deals

The new Microsoft Store offerings will be Valid until January 3, 2022. In addition, some promotions currently running are reserved for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass subscribers.

What do you think of the year-end offers for the Xbox Store? Is there any Xbox One or Xbox Series X game | S you particularly interested in? Let us know in the comments.