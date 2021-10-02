Emirates News Agency – Enthusiastic crowds flock to the first day of Expo 2020 Dubai

DUBAI, October 1, 2021 (WAM) – As Expo 2020 Dubai opens for the first time in the world, throngs of visitors flock to the stunning site, excited to witness the first day of the region’s premiere World Expo.

Excitement levels were already high before doors opened at 10am at the sustainability entrance gate, as visitors queued after traveling from the UAE and around the world to be among the first to witness Expo 2020.

“I woke up at six in the morning,” said Mubarak Salah al-Humairi, 17, who came with his family from Al Ain, in the emirate of Abu Dhabi, and was planning to spend an entire day at the exhibition site. I don’t use social media. I came here to make a first impression. I’m so excited. I couldn’t imagine seeing this city in the middle of the desert.”

Dubai-based Italian Fabio Berti was one of the first to wake up with his wife and children. “I am so glad I finally got to see the show. I have been waiting for this for a long time.”

A sentiment shared by Vighu Kumar, a resident of the UAE for 15 years, who visited the exhibition with his wife Nirmala, after driving from Abu Dhabi. We’ve been waiting for him since last year. We’re excited to see what’s inside. “We will be staying here all day,” Kumar said. Nirmala traveled to the UAE from India to spend holidays with her husband and watch Expo 2020.

Mitra Jayakumar, a network engineer based in Dublin, Ireland, traveled to Dubai on vacation and visited Expo 2020 with her husband Syed, a business analyst. “I came to the fair to explore! Desmond Hayes, also from Ireland, was amazed to see the world in one place. I am here on vacation and have visited many countries at the fair.

He said the place itself is great. “The construction is incredible.”

Cara Fernando, a digital marketing pioneer from the Philippines, explained how Dubai developed the Expo site from scratch, “making something from scratch.” “It’s amazing and vibrant,” he said. “We’ll also be staying here until tonight to watch the fireworks.”

Shawn Warner, who was in attendance with his wife and two children, said creating something out of nothing is the “Dubai story” and said the Expo site was “awesome!”

“I came here to see the world in one place,” said Farhana Hashim, a resident of Abu Dhabi, Malaysia, who was with her husband and four children.

The program was taught by Monica Adamin, who brought a group of students for a wonderful learning experience. “We are bringing students from Italy to take part in some educational workshops inside the Italian Pavilion, so we will have an overview of the exhibition and we will be working in the pavilion for the next three or four days.

Business was a top priority for Atek Roman, a Bangladeshi national who traveled from Florida to the US and said he “came here to see the kinds of investment opportunities that are available”.

With up to 60 live events each day and over 200 booths, the Expo site comes alive during its 182 days of celebration of the senses. Its dynamic, diverse and ever-changing entertainment program features a number of world-famous names and the sounds, rhythms and images of an international group of artists.

Expo 2020 Dubai is open daily until March 31, 2022, from 10.00 to 24.00 from Saturday to Wednesday and from 10.00 to 2.00 on Thursday and Friday.

Translation: Mervat Mahmoud.

