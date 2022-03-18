March 18, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Elon Musk reviews his plans for Mars: a human landing near the 1930s

Elon Musk reviews his plans for Mars: a human landing near the 1930s

Karen Hines March 18, 2022 2 min read

to run 2016 when Elon Musk was on stage International Astronautical Congress In Mexico, he revealed to the world his plan to colonize Mars. We have two paths – She said -. Stay on Earth and enjoy the moment of mass extinction, or evolve into a multi-planetary species”. On that occasion, South Africa also gave a date and time horizon Which human race could have set foot on the red planet: 2024ad.

Two years after that deadline, SpaceX Among the steps I took: Musk provided some encouraging updates last month On Starshipthe rocket that will take man to the moon and Mars, but it is clearly progressing They weren’t fast enough The promise made six years ago must be honored. In short, in the year 2024, no human being will be able to roam the Red Planet, and we will have to continue to appreciate discoveries cleverness And the perseverance still for a while” (Here are the most important stages of their year of residence on Mars).

about At least another seven years There are no human missions to Mars. Musk’s new expectation/promise comes without major posters or ads: “2029” He replied nervously on Twitter to an account that teased him about the subject, asking him what his expectation was. Landed on the Moon in 1969, on Mars in the year 20_?. after sixty years According to Musk, a man can write records again. Net other delays and consequent rescheduling of course.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

1 min read

It was due to be completed by last fall

March 18, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

A solar station in space? This is not science fiction, the UK is evaluating the project

March 17, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Is brisk walking really good? Here’s the truth

March 17, 2022 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

USA: “We need to save”, the “neutral” advice of the CEO of a supermarket chain

March 18, 2022 Noah French
2 min read

Intelligent work, the emergency system has been extended unexpectedly. What is changing for workers?

March 18, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

“You’re a low-league woman,” Ida Platano slashed directly by her

March 18, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Elon Musk reviews his plans for Mars: a human landing near the 1930s

March 18, 2022 Karen Hines