Elisabetta Gregoraci graduating with Stefano Coletti: photos







Elisabetta Grigoraci is 40 years old: Flavio Briator, career and fame on Instagram

Elisabetta Gregoraci Come out with Stefano Coletti. After the gossip and rumors, the pilot (surprisingly) posted some photos of him picturing him with a Calabrian showgirl. In House GF Vip There has often been talk of a potential flirtation between Coletti, a businessman and driver who lives in Monte Carlo, and Grigoraci. Especially after sending the plane Different messages Guided to the model by flying an aircraft over the Cinecittà bunker.

Elisabetta, however, denied the love story and Qulity He shut himself in silence. Months after that episode, photos of the showgirl appear with the young driver. Stefano actually posted in Instagram stories Some shots he takes with Gregoraci. We see them He hugs and smiles, Between fast cars and celebrations.

The decision to exit came as a surprise, after Elisabetta talked about her relationship with her Flavio BriatoreThey repeat the feeling that despite the divorce, it is still binding on them. We have been together for 13 years. We have an amazing baby – he said Sunday atGuest Mara Veneer -. We broke up with four, but we are a gay couple. We have a relationship as if we weren’t separated. We spend a lot of time together, love each other, and we do it too for Nathan. In the past they made me suffer from many things. “

“When I got married, there were those who said it would last for six months or that I married him because he is doing well economically, even today, this year – he added -. At first I suffered from it, then I said to myself: 13 years together, boy, I don’t have to. To prove anything to anyone anymore. The fact that we are still a family and love each other, I think this is an example of many separate parents. “

Words that made us think of the possible return of the torch that, in fact, appears to have been rejected by the footage depicting Elizabeth happy with Stefano Coletti. After the divorce from Briatore in 2017 and the secret story with Francesco Betuzzi, it appears that the showgirl in Calabria has found the right person for her who can make her heart beat faster.