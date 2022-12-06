Eleven Chinese Police Stations That Frighten Italy: The Intelligence Investigation

One hundred and two “police outposts” around the world. Eleven in Italy Between Prato, Florence, Milan, Rome, Bolzano, Venice and Sicily. The investigation that lasted for about a year by our intelligence to understand exactly what work they are doing: because in all the official documents it is written that the offices opened by China are all over the world, but in Italy more than anywhere else, they only serve to speed up bureaucratic procedures ( “We make licenses,” they said.) But a common suspicion, even among our 007s, is that these desks are also used for something else. Spying on Chinese nationals abroad. To control the flow of money between Asia and our country. But in some cases also to persuade Chinese citizens to return to their homeland by illegal means, without going through cooperation treaties. In at least two cases, in Italy, two men living in Tuscany were forced to return to China because they were willing to take their family members. Since then its traces have been lost. The issue of Chinese stations scattered around the world was raised by the NGO Preventive measures advocates Who published a report in recent days – bounced in the pagesshe expressed in Italy and yesterday guardian – To denounce what has exploded for some time: only in our country two parliamentary interpellations were introduced. “We are still waiting for answers,” the parliamentarian for the Democratic Party denounces. Leah Quartabile, indicating that Italy is the most involved G7 country in this process. And how our police forces signed formal agreements unlike what happens abroad.

capillary network

But what do these offices do? It was officially said that they take care of the paperwork. Passports and licenses. According to the signed agreements, it is also possible that they will work in parallel with the Italian police even if this has not happened since before the lockdown. Republic However, we have learned that our intelligence has been doing some investigations since last spring because a lot of things don’t add up, in Italy and abroad.

It all started with Beijing’s massive crackdown on fraud by Chinese citizens living abroad – thanks to which 210,000 Chinese were “convinced” to return home last year – the NGO traced the origin of these stations. Codename: “110 Overseas” from China’s police emergency number. Network now present in 53 countries. The vast majority of offices were set up starting in 2016: long before Covid. They all report to four security departments in several Chinese cities: Nantong, Qingtian, Wenzhou and Fuzhou. Among those forced to return home are also targets of Operation Fox Hunt, the campaign launched by President Xi Jinping in 2014 to go and retrieve corrupt party officials who fled abroad. Eleven thousand operations in 120 countries from 2014 to today. Mostly through illegal methods of persuasion. In 2018, out of 1,335 repatriations, only 17 returned to China through delivery channels.

It is impossible to get an answer from Beijing. Phones ring for hours. On the other side of the phone, you wait until your ears are bombarded with that sound reminiscent of the old 56k modems. Republic I called four numbers from China’s Ministry of Public Security asking for explanations: Within two weeks there was no response to our messages on the answering machine. The only one, always the same, was provided by different people Beijing Foreign Ministry spokesman In some press conferences: “The so-called ‘police stations’ are actually service centers for overseas Chinese. Because of the Covid virus, a large number of Chinese citizens are unable to return to China in time for services such as driver’s license renewal. It has opened The competent authorities are an online platform for issuance.The centers are intended to help Chinese people with these bureaucratic matters.The people who work in these offices are local community volunteers, not policemen.However, it is not clear why this work cannot be done by embassies or consulates. This applies to Italy as well as to the rest of the world.

forced return

Among the cases reported by the NGO is, for example, that of a Chinese national who was forced back by agents working undercover at a station in a Paris suburb. Two other exiles were forcibly returned from Europe: one in Serbia and the other in Spain. Investigations have begun in at least 13 countries. In the Netherlands, two buildings, in Amsterdam and Rotterdam, were declared illegal and closed. Wang Jingyu, a dissident living in the Netherlands, said that he was called hundreds of times in February this year from a number that matched the number of a station set up by the Fuzhou police. “They told me to go to the Rotterdam police station to turn myself in and think of my parents in China.”

There are three suspicious stations in the UK: two in London, in the Hendon and Croydon areas, and one in Glasgow. One is registered as a real estate agency, and the other as an office. Instead, the Scottish Restaurant is a more formal restaurant. If you go to Hendon, Hunter Realty shares the building with a law firm called New World Law Associates. The head of both agencies, if you consult the British company registry and if you refer to him with resumes on LinkedIn, will always be the same: Richard Huang, pseudonym Shao Zhong Huang. The employees who work there confirm that Huang is their boss, but at the same time deny any involvement in illegal activities. There is no evidence of any illegal incidents taking place at these suspicious locations, but the British police are working hard. Even from the United States there is a concern: last month the director of the FBI Christopher Ray “It is outrageous to think that Chinese police are trying to settle in, say, New York, without proper coordination. This violates sovereignty and circumvents the standard processes of judicial and law enforcement cooperation,” he said.