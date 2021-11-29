Electric vehicles, Stellantis sign agreement with Vulcan to supply carbon-free lithium

Listen to the audio version of the article

Stilants It signed a binding agreement with the Australian group Vulcan Energy Resources (+276% on the stock exchange since the beginning of the year) under which the latter will supply lithium hydroxide for batteries in Europe, for use in electrified Stylantis cars. Car manufacturers’ strategy continues to secure supplies of the raw materials needed to build their own batteries in the giant factories of the future without relying entirely on the outsourcing of these vital parts of electric vehicles. He made Tesla know that in June You will spend 1 billion dollars source in Australia.

Supplies from 2026

The five-year agreement calls for shipments to begin in 2026. The supply agreement is part of the group’s electricity strategy to ensure the availability of key raw materials needed for electrified car batteries. Vulcan will supply Stellantis with a minimum of 81,000 tons and a maximum of 99,000 tons of lithium hydroxide over five years of the agreement.

Green production in Germany

As specified, Vulcan started the Zero Carbon Lithium project in Germany, in the Upper Rhine Valley, which uses geothermal energy to produce lithium hydroxide for batteries obtained from brine, without the use of fossil fuels and with minimal energy consumption. Water, thus reducing carbon production in Metal supply chain for batteries. The supply agreement is subject to the successful launch of the commercial activity of the Vulcan plant and the full qualification of the product.

Stellants strategy

“Stellantis is actively and rapidly pursuing its electricity strategy. This agreement is further evidence that we have a competitive spirit to deliver on our commitments,” said Michelle Wynne, Head of Procurement and Supply Chain at Stellantis.

“Freedom of movement in safe, clean and affordable means is a strong expectation of our societies and our commitment is to provide answers that are consistent with these demands,” Wen added.