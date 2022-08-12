Elections 2022, Calenda: “Am I the leader? Renzi proposed it to me” – video

“I thank Renzi for his generosity. Let’s work together with the continuation of the tragic agenda with a very precise agenda. We hope that will be the real message of these elections”. like this Carlo Calenda Commenting on the politico-electoral deal between Action and Italia Viva on Reade 4, ‘Zona Bianca’. Why is Renzi’s name not on the symbol? “We need a recognized leader. Renzi is the one who proposed to do so. I am very happy and proud and will try to repeat what I did in Rome,” he said during the election campaign.

In the event of an election victory, “the first thing we will try to do is lock Mario Draghi in the Palazzo Sigi”, Calenda’s words were broadcast.

In the past, have you said ‘never an alliance with Renzi’? “Quite trivially, at the time when Renzi ruled with the M5S, I had a very strong hatred for the 5 stars and I didn’t want to get close to them. There was a clear division between us on this,” Calenda later explained. “The fall of the Draghi government was a watershed, incomprehensible moment. It was a sensational mistake to send home the most famous man in Italy,” notes Action Leader.

“Letta has created a very heterogeneous coalition, with a ruling class among others – I’m thinking of Di Maio, Manlio Di Stefano – I consider the worst ruling class to rule Italy”, is the opinion of the head of performance.