Elden Ring is the 6th most played title on Steam – Nerd4.life

elden ring and the VI nickname Most played ever On steamaccording to the latest data on contemporary gamers of the signed RPG from FromSoftware.

The number of players on Steam for Elden Ring has equaled well over the past few hours 953,426 usersIndeed, it exceeds the numbers achieved by products such as New World, Valheim and the classic Terraria, and is heading towards the territory of the so-called untouchables.

Steam, the most played titles

PUBG: Battlegrounds – 3257248 players The Lost Ark – 1325,305 players Counter-Strike: Global Offensive – 1308963 players Dota 2 – 1,295,114 players Cyberpunk 2077 – 1054,388 players Elden Ring – 953,426 players New World – 91,634 players Walheim – 502,387 players Terraria – 489,886 players Capcom Arcade Stadium – 488,791 players

With the exception of Cyberpunk 2077, which was a real phenomenon on Steam and on consoles, with 17.3 million copies sold, the top of the rankings were actually mainly occupied by multiplayer reference experiences such as Dota 2, CS: GO, PUBG and The Last Lost Ark.

Of course, the offbeat trend of Elden Ring and his extraordinary successwhich few had imagined might carry such proportions, produce more records and the possibility of overtaking: we’ll see if it happens in the next few days.